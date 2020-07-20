BELOIT—Former Beloit Memorial star Terrell Parks will continue his professional basketball career, it was announced Monday afternoon.
Parks, a 2009 Beloit Memorial graduate, has signed a deal with Cholet, a team that plays in the Champions League in France, for the 2020-21 season.
After helping lead the Purple Knights to a berth in the WIAA Division I State Tournament in the 2009 season, Parks spent two terrific seasons at Iowa Central Community College, Parks was a standout player for Western Illinois for the next two seasons.