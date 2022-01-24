CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)—The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to become their next offensive coordinator on Monday.
The Associated Press reported last week that the team has settled on McAdoo to replace Joe Brady, who was fired late in the regular season with the offense struggling to produce points.
McAdoo has 15 years of NFL coaching experience, including two seasons (2016-17) as the Giants head coach. He previously worked as the Giants offensive coordinator alongside Eli Manning and as the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach with Aaron Rodgers. The Giants passing offense finished in the top 10 in the league in its two seasons with McAdoo as coordinator.
McAdoo spent this past season with the Dallas Cowboys working as a consultant.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who is 10-23 in two seasons in Carolina, and McAdoo have both worked with former Giants coach Tom Coughlin in the past.
The 44-year-old McAdoo becomes the first assistant coach Rhule has hired to his staff with NFL head coaching experience.
McAdoo replaces Brady, who was considered a rising star in the coaching ranks when arrived in Carolina after helping LSU win a national championship as the Tigers’ passing game coordinator. But Brady’s lack of experience at the NFL level proved costly, and he and Rhule often didn’t see eye to eye with their offensive philosophies.
The Panthers finished 30th in the league in offense and went 5-12.
McAdoo inherits a shaky quarterback situation.
COLLEGE HOOPS
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP)—Dick Vitale announced Monday that he will not be appearing on ESPN for the remainder of the college basketball season due to ongoing treatment for precancerous dysplasia on his vocal cords.
Vitale first announced in late December that he needed to take a break to rest his ailing voice.
While Vitale said in a statement that the rest has helped, he will need surgery to treat the ulcerated lesions on his vocal cords. Vitale previously disclosed in October that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma and that he was undergoing chemotherapy treatments. He made an emotional return to the airwaves on Nov. 23 for the Gonzaga-UCLA game in Las Vegas.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)—Arizona State has hired former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and advisor to head coach Herm Edwards.
“I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust,” Edwards said in a statement on Monday. “He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today and that is especially why I hired him. He will serve as a valuable resource to our entire coaching staff, but specifically to our offensive staff.”
Billick won the Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2001 and led them to three other playoff appearances in nine seasons. He went 80-64 before being fired in 2007.