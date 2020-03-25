The Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the seasons of both Dave DeGeorge and his brother Mike.
Dave’s Beloit College baseball team might have had its best spring trip to Florida ever, finishing 8-1 with a string of 23 scoreless innings by its three senior starting pitchers.
At the same time his season was having the plug pulled due to the virus, his brother Mike’s Colorado Mesa University basketball team was three hours into a 580-mile bus trip to the NCAA Division II National Tournament when they got the bad news that it had been cancelled.
“Things had been unfolding during that week,” DeGeorge said in a telephone interview from his home in Grand Junction, Colo. “At first they were only going to allow a few fans per player into the game. Then they talked about no fans. We were on our way and stopped for lunch in Denver when we found out it was canceled. We turned around and headed back.
The coach was philosophical.
“If it had happened a week earlier we wouldn’t have played in the conference tournament and we wouldn’t have had our best weekend of the season,” said DeGeorge, who finished his second season at CMU. “So it all depends on how you look at it.”
The Mavericks were 3-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament in St. George, Utah. They defeated the No. 1-seed, 23rd ranked Dixie State, 86-79, to reach the finals where they knocked off No. 3 Colorado State School of Mining, 69-61.
With the win they improved to 21-10 and captured their first title since joining Division II in 1993. They secured the league’s automatic bid into the D-II nationals and were to play at top-seeded West Texas A&M in the opening round of the South Central Regional on March 14.
Now they’ll have to wait until next year. Two of CMU’s top players graduate this spring, but the Mavericks lose only three players total.
“We’ll have a nice nucleus back and we’ll add some strong players,” DeGeorge said. “I’m already looking forward to it.”
