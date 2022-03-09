BELOIT—A pair of Beloit Memorial volleyball players are going to be plying their trade at the next level.
Isabel “Izzy” Churchill and Jackie Pabst announced recently committed to a pair of junior college.
Churchill will be attending Milwaukee Area Technical College, while Pabst will play for Sauk Valley Community College.
A visit to MATC for Churchill helped sell her on the school with the downtown campus.
“I honestly didn’t think anything of the school at first,” Churchill said. “I was thinking of going to UW-Stout, but my dad and I went to Milwaukee and everything was so nice. I met the coach and the athletic director, and they showed me the classrooms and the facilities. And it’s right next to Fiserv Forum, which is really cool.
“And while I was there I met a girl who’s going to be a captain on next year’s team, and we clicked instantly. I went back there one more time to meet the team, and they were all very welcoming. After only about 10 days after my first visit, I committed.”
Churchill said she learned a lot at Beloit Memorial, even if the team didn’t have the kind of success she wanted.
“I learned how to become a better team player here,” Churchill said. “We had to face a number of struggles that someone at say Sun Prairie wouldn’t have. We had people discriminating against us, we didn’t have too many people come out to our games and we struggled to win games. We had to have a strong mindset and really what I learned was that no matter what the score was, to have fun.”
Churchill also played with VC United, which helped her out significantly.
“My freshman year with Beloit, I played mostly on the JV team,” Churchill said. “And after that summer, I made VC United’s lower team, and by the next fall I was starting varsity for Beloit. I didn’t pass very well and I was mostly stayed in the front row, but I improved a lot. After that, I made their top team, and they helped be change my game 100 percent and become such a better player.”
Churchill said it was great to share the spotlight with Pabst who tore her ACL at the beginning of her senior season and was lost for the year.
“I remember the day she told us she had torn up her knee,” Churchill said. “There was about 25 minutes left in our practice when she told us and the mood just switched right away. We just started crying. It was so sad, and I feel so much better now that I know she has a place to continue to play.”
Not finding that place was a legitimate concern for Pabst.
“That was my biggest fear when I came down with the injury,” Pabst said. “I know that most schools won’t recruit you if they’ve never seen you in person so it was really stressful for a while.”
Sauk Valley came through for Pabst, and she plans to come through for them on the court.
“Their coach was really willing to work with me,” Pabst said. “He said even if I wasn’t ready by the time the season started, I could take a redshirt year and still play two years. They are really flexible and have made me feel comfortable.”
Pabst also played for VC United and had a terrific summer before her senior year. She was preparing for a big senior season when she went down in the second week.
Pabst eventually underwent surgery for the knee and continued to lead the team from the bench.
“Being named captain meant a lot to me, and I’ll always take that with me,” Pabst said. “That the team was trusting in me to lead them, even when I wasn’t playing, was great.”
Pabst is currently in the rehab phase of her injury, in hopes of receiving full clearance from the doctors to return to action in May.