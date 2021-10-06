SAN DIEGO —The San Diego Padres still believe they have a World Series-caliber team despite a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.
If the Padres do make it to the Fall Classic in the near future, it won’t be manager Jayce Tingler who leads them there.
The Padres fired Tingler on Wednesday, three days after they finished 79-83 and in third place in the NL West, 28 games behind San Francisco.
General manager A.J. Preller said Tingler—who just a season ago was second in voting for NL Manager of the Year—would be given the opportunity to remain in the organization.
Tingler’s fate was sealed during a shocking freefall that saw the Padres go from a one-game lead for the NL’s second wild-card spot on Sept. 9 to being eliminated from playoff contention with seven games left.
Tingler was 116-106 overall in two seasons.
Preller said the Padres have embraced the high expectations fostered by their playoff run during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, led by superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado and with Tingler as their rookie manager.
“Ultimately, I felt like this was a change we needed to make in order to get us on that big stage,” Preller said after firing Tingler, his friend from their days with the Rangers organization. ”
PRO BASKETBALL
NEW YORK —The Brooklyn Nets no longer seem so sure they will have their whole team together for home games when the season opens.
General manager Sean Marks had said before training camp that he didn’t expect New York’s vaccine mandate would keep any players from being able to participate.
But with Kyrie Irving missing another practice, the team no longer has that confidence.
“I don’t know. I can’t answer that. As it stands now, no,” coach Steve Nash said Wednesday. “So we’ll see what happens. But I don’t really want to speculate on something that is just currently up in the air.”
PRO FOOTBALL
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —Stephon Gilmore is headed home.
The Carolina Panthers have acquired veteran cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.
The move comes after Gilmore and the Patriots failed to come to terms on a new contract.
Carolina has been looking to upgrade its cornerback position after losing first-round pick Jaycee Horn to a broken foot.