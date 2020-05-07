GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will open their defense of an NFC North crown by traveling to face familiar foe: North rival Minnesota.
The game, to be played on Sept. 13 at noon, will be followed by the team's home opener against another division foe, the Detroit Lions.
The National Football League released its schedule Thursday night. Of course the schedule depends on COVID-19 restrictions being lifted by then.
The Packers will play the first of their maximum number of prime-time games in week three at New Orleans on Sept. 20 at 7:20 p.m.
After the team hosts Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 28, they will enjoy an early bye week in week five.
After the bye, they will play at new-look Tampa Bay, with veteran quarterback Tom Brady taking over for the Bucs.
Other second-half prime-time games include a Thursday night game in San Francisco, a week 12 game against the Bears, and a Sunday night home game against Tennessee on Dec. 27.
2020 Packers schedule
Sunday, Sept. 13: at Minnesota (noon). Sunday, Sept. 20. DETROIT (noon); 27. at New Orleans (7:25 p.m.). OCT 5: ATLANTA (7 p.m.). 18: at Tampa Bay (3:25 p.m.). 25: at Houston (noon). NOV 1: MINNESOTA (noon). 5: at San Francisco (7:25 p.m.). 15: JACKSONVILLE (noon). 22: At Indianapolis (noon). 29: CHICAGO (7:25 p.m.). DEC 6: PHILADELPHIA (noon). 13: At Detroit (noon); 19-20: CAROLINA (TBA). 27: TENNESSEE (7:25 p.m.). JAN 3: at Chicago (noon).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.