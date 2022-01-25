This is a tough week to be a Green Bay Packers fan, for sure.
Bad enough we had to suffer through one of the most frustrating playoff losses in team history. Now in addition to the hangover from that 13-10 debacle against the San Francisco 49ers we have the uncertainty of not knowing whether our favorite team is going into full rebuild mode or somehow hanging onto enough assets to remain the top dog in a weak NFC North.
Let’s say the former happens even though Matt LeFleur claims it won’t. Aaron Rodgers ends up in Denver or Las Vegas or Washington or wherever. Davonte Adams is catching passes somewhere other than Lambeau Field. A host of others are salary cap hits.
The Packers without Rodgers and Jordan Love as No. 1? We could be in for a lot of interceptions and a long dry spell, folks.
We’re not talking about just an 8-8 Ray Rhodes season. You really have to be a Packers fan with some longevity to have experienced what could happen next. These could somewhat rival the really dark days. Hopefully not as bad as 1968 through 1991, when the team had four winning seasons, two playoff appearances and one playoff win. They went through 30 quarterbacks during that stretch.
Guys like Jerry Tagge, Rich Campbell and Randy Wright come to mind. Yikes.
Just in case something like that is on the horizon, and speaking as someone who watched the Packers once lose 61-7 to the Bears, there are a number of ways to maintain your sanity and they don’t all involve alcohol.
Here are some ideas to keep you off the ledge:
• Provide yourself an emergency library of Packers’ greatest moments. This is stealing a page from a lot of Bears fans. You know the routine. “Sure we’re horrible now, but remember 1985? Yeah, we were the best ever then.” You don’t even have to go back that far. Remember Super Bowl XXXI and Reggie White and Brett Favre? Or how about 2010 and Super Bowl XLV? Aaron Rodgers pre-John Wick. Clay Matthews and B.J. Raji. Ah, those were the days and an occasional viewing of highlights can get you through many crummy Sundays.
• Pick yourself a favorite Packer and just focus on him and his performance no matter what. Even during the long dry spells there were exceptional individual performances. The lean years still had players like James Lofton, Paul Coffman and the unforgettable George Cumby. Remember them? Probably not. But they can get you through some bad times.
• Think how much fun the NFL Draft can be when your team is drafting in the top 5 or 10 and not the bottom 5. You can start playing junior GM and scout those college prospects knowing the Packers have a good shot of picking up a Joe Montana, a Barry Sanders or a Justin Jefferson (all guys the Packers had a shot at and passed up by the way).
• Don’t bail on the Packers, but pick a secondary team you can follow when things start to spiral, preferably in the AFC. For me, it was always the Kansas City Chiefs. Not even sure why, other than they just seemed to be on TV a lot and they were successful. Heck, I’ll be rooting for them the rest of the way this season. Patrick Mahomes, you are the man.
• Of course the final solution is just to ignore the NFL altogether. You know, like some people did when they couldn’t get over Colin Kaepernick kneeling or the fact other players were —egad— concerned with social problems. There’s always the Premier League or professional rodeo for you Yellowstone fans.
Hey maybe this is all wasted effort and the team won’t wallow in the depths of despair for decades. Maybe the Packers shuffle some contracts, find the cash and somehow keep Rodgers, Adams and most of the crew intact. Maybe next year isn’t a Super Bowl run either. Maybe we have to live with another double-digit winning season and a division title and sweeping the Bears. Wow, that would be terrible…