BELOIT—There probably weren’t too many of the close to 80,000 football fans packing Lambeau Field who left with a smile on their face after watching the Packers’ playoff dreams go down the drain with a 13-10 loss to the 49ers on Jan. 22.
A group of 55 Beloit Memorial football backers may have been the exception.
You can almost take that to the bank.
Head football coach Brad Dement organized the 55-member crew of current and former football players, coaches, parents and friends of the program to work in concession stands at Lambeau for a program fundraiser.
“We ended up making $11,000 from that one game,” Dement said. “This was something we did as a football team that was fun and exciting and a great team-bonding experience. And we raised a lot of money for the program.”
That was a lot more cash than the coach had expected.
“I figured we’d do well, but that exceeded ,” he said. “I wish we’d done it earlier, too, during the regular season. We’ll definitely look at it in the future. I don’t know if we will be able to come up with 55 people again, but you never know.”
Athletic directors across Wisconsin received information about the fundraising opportunity through Delaware North, the concession company. That company paid for a Van Galder bus that took the 55 to Green Bay. Dement provided the crew with a boxed lunch, hand warmers and BMHS football hats.
Each person working the game received $100 and each concession stand manned by the volunteers received 10 percent of the net sales.
“We also could keep 100 percent of the tips,” Dement said. “People paid with their cards and most people were tipping. We also had tip jars and they put money in those, too. One guy saw one of our volunteers cleaning the condiment stand and gave him a $100 tip.”
Dement said his crew worked in seven different concession stands.
“Some of the stands were three or four people, but we had one that had 28 working it,” Dement said. “We had kids at the counters and others in the kitchen cooking brats and hamburgers. The whole stands were run by us. The training was very brief and they would come around and check on how things were going.
“We had a stand behind the end zone where the 49ers kicked the winning field goal. I did my best to ju-ju it, but it didn’t work.”
Dement said the funds raised aren’t earmarked for anything in particular, but there are plenty of places to utilize it, from equipment and gear to team bonding events to camps or seminars.
“This is definitely going to help us do more for the kids,” he said.
The volunteers stayed to do some clean up postgame.
“It was a long day,” Dement said. “The traffic accident caused a two-hour delay. We didn’t get home until 5:30 in the morning. But everybody was a trooper about it.”
Dement said his returning players are excited about next season, their first competing in the Southern Lakes Conference.
“We’ve got 20 kids really working hard in the weight room and a lot more participating in sports right now,” he said. “They’re excited about next fall.”
Dement said he has mixed feelings about the switch to the SLC.
“You lose a lot of rivalries from the old conference,” Dement said. “Obviously, other schools pushed for this and we’ll do what we have to do. There’s more parity than in the Big Eight, where two or three teams have dominated, but we better be ready. There is good football played in the Southern Lakes. ”
Dement said Big Eight foe Madison East is scheduled as a non-conference foe next fall along with Racine Case.