Both Kelsie and Kailyn Packard are enjoying life in their new digs.
Kelsie transferred from Valparaiso to the University of Illinois and is off to a terrific start for the Fighting Illini.
The Illini have begun the season with a 5-1 start, and Kelsie has compiled an impressive 2.21 ERA in two appearances, including a sterling start against Maryland.
She shut down the Terrapins on Feb. 27, allowing just one run on four hits in 5 1-3 innings of work.
The Illini will be back in action Thursday when they play Michigan State in Leesburg, Fla.
Kailyn, who transferred to the University of Northern Iowa from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, is finding life as a Panther to be terrific.
In 45-plus innings this season, Kailyn is 5-2 with a sparkling 2.01 ERA in her redshirt sophomore season.
She has struck out 44 batters while walking just 10. Her finest performance of the season came on Feb. 26, ironically in a loss against Samford.
Kailyn threw 9 2-3 innings and allowed just one unearned run in a 1-0, 10-inning loss.
In her last outing, she earned the victory by allowing two earned runs in 6 2-3 innings against Kent State, striking out nine and walking just one.
• PHIL SELMER, INDIANA TECH (BELOIT MEMORIAL): Selmer recently concluded a very successful indoor track season for Indiana Tech in his senior season.
Selmer won the WHAC (NAIA) Conference meet in the 800 with a time of 1:56.83. Last weekend, he placed 14th in the country at the national meet with a 1:57.71.
He was also part of a winning 4x800 team in the conference meet, while placing seventh in the country in the national meet.
• TAYLOR FROMMER, UIC (HONONEGAH: Frommer placed 14th in the Horizon League Indoor Track and Field Meet in the 1600m run with a time of 5:23.
Frommer also competed in the 3000 meters, where she placed 15th with an 11:09. Frommer's 4x800 team took fourth place in the meet with a time of 12:27.
• KEVIN RAISBECK, WESTERN ILLINOIS (BELOIT MEMORIAL): Raisbeck, a senior, is off to a terrific start for the Leathernecks. In nine games (all starts), Raisbeck is hitting .353 with a terrific .463 on-base percentage for WIU, which has started the season with a 2-7 record.
• HANNAH MALCOMSON, ALICE LLOYD COLLEGE (HONONEGAH): Malcomson transferred to NAIA Alice Lloyd in the middle of the season and proved she belonged.
In 11 games coming off the bench, Malcomson is averaging 5.4 points per game and shooting 38 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
Alice Lloyd has an 8-7 record for the season.