The Packard sisters from Beloit Turner got their 2022 softball seasons underway successfully over the weekend as both collected victories in the pitcher’s circle.
Kailyn Packard, a redshirt junior pitcher at Northern Iowa University, went all seven innings in a 2-1 victory over Nebraska in the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Friday.
All the runs were scored in the seventh inning. After the Huskers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning, UNI answered with two in the bottom of the inning for the victory. Packard pitched a 5-hitter, walking five and striking out six.
Kailyn’s older sister Kelsie, a graduate student at the University of Illinois, came on in relief against Central Arkansas and picked up a 2-1 victory. Kelsie pitched two scoreless innings. She didn’t allow a hit, walking one and striking out three.
The Fighting Illini were 4-1 in the LSU Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, La.
• QUICK HITTERS: Jaden Bell (Beloit Memorial) helped Rockford University to a record-setting 101-64 victory over Aurora recently. The Regents knocked down a team record 20 treys in the game to improve to 14-7 overall and 8-6 in the NACC. Bell was 3-for-3 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, and scored 10 points. He also had a team-high eight rebounds. …Sara Scalia, the daughter of South Beloit High graduate Peter Scalia, recently scored her 1000th career point at the University of Minnesota.