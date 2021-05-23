COLUMBIA, Missouri—The University of Northern Iowa, playing in its first NCAA Division 1 Softball Tournament since 2013 and third in school history, picked up one victory before being eliminated Saturday evening.
The Panthers, behind Beloit Turner graduate Kailyn Packard, defeated Iowa State 8-0 in five innings Friday night in game one of the tournament.
Packard allowed just one hit in the five shutout frames to earn the victory. She struck out three and walked one as the Panthers cruised to the victory, which was just the second tournament win in school history.
Saturday, UNI matched up with host Missouri, the tournament’s eighth overall seed.
Packard again pitched well but took the loss in a 4-0 defeat. The Tigers didn’t score their first run until the fourth inning. They added another tally in the sixth and two in the seventh.
The Panthers offense was quiet all afternoon, with the only hit coming with two outs in the seventh inning.
Saturday evening, the Panthers played Iowa State in a rematch of game one, with the loser going home.
Iowa State plated three runs against Samantha Heyer in the first inning before Hailey Sanders did an excellent job in relief.
The Panthers rallied with three runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by a two-run single from Brooke Snider to tie the game.
The Cyclones then went up 4-3 on a solo home run by Carli Spelhaug in the top of the seventh. Packard faced one batter in the seventh and recorded a strikeout before the Panthers came up empty in the bottom of the inning.
UNI finished its season with a 32-20 record, and Packard ended the campaign with a record of 22-7 and an ERA of 1.63. She was named Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year for 2021.