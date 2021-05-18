CEDAR FALLS, Iowa—Kailyn Packard has ridden the roller coaster of emotions in the past week.
She’s hoping to have more ups then downs beginning Friday.
Packard, a Beloit Turner graduate, pitched the University of Northern Iowa past Missouri State on Friday with an outstanding performance, allowing just two unearned runs while striking out nine in a tense 3-2 victory in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals.
In the championship game against Southern Illinois, Packard allowed just two runs, but the Panthers couldn’t push anything across against the Salukis Saturday, placing them squarely on the bubble with the selection show happening Sunday at 8 p.m.
“Saturday was tough for all of us,” Packard said. “We all recognized that we didn’t play our best. I think we all were a little nervous because we wanted it so bad. It was coming from a good place, but I definitely think it got in our way Saturday.
“Waking up on Sunday morning, I was hopeful but I didn’t want to be disappointed. I was prepared for the worst going into the selection knowing that there was a chance we wouldn’t be in. I probably spent the entire time I was awake Sunday figuring out different scenarios in how the 32 at-large bids would go. It was one of the worst and best days of my life all at once because of how long the bus ride was and the anticipation. I had my eyes covered the entire selection show until our name was called.”
Packard and the Panthers will head to Columbia, Missouri to face Iowa State on Friday at 1 p.m. in the first game of the double-elimination tournament. The 31-18 Panthers have played the 32-21 Cyclones twice this year, with each side winning in lopsided fashion.
The games come with an asterisk, however: Packard didn’t pitch in either of them, missing the first game with a sprained ankle and the second when the Panthers started a freshman instead.
So while Packard has gotten a good look at the Cyclones, they haven’t yet seen her stuff in person.
“I’m just going to stick with my game plan,” Packard said. “I’m going to stay with my strengths instead of looking for their weaknesses and continue to do what I’ve been doing all year.”
A wise plan, considering Packard was named both Newcomer of the Year and Pitcher of the Year in the MVC after compiling a 21-6 record with a 1.62 ERA. She’s completed 18 of her 28 starts and has 176 strikeouts in 169 innings.
“When Kailyn transferred in at the semester, it really filled a void for us,” UNI softball coach Ryan Jacobs said. “She’s been one of the key components for us throughout this run. Not only her performance on the mound, but her personality and her competitiveness, that’s something everybody has fed off of.”
The Panthers’ bracket features eighth-ranked Missouri, who UNI would likely play should they get past the Cyclones in the first game, and ninth-ranked Tennessee.
Whatever happens Friday against the Cyclones, Packard vows that she will be composed.
“After the championship game on Sunday, I told myself that I will never allow myself to feel that way again,” Packard said. “Knowing that I might have let the nerves get in the way of my success, that’s not going to happen. I plan to go out there on Friday, soak it all in and have fun with my teammates.”