It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
The time when we can sit back, sip on a beverage of choice, gaze out at the frozen tundra lain before us and reflect on all the good the previous year has brought us.
Nope. Not doing it. Not this year. 2020 was terrible, for so many reasons. Normally in this space, on New Year’s Eve, I would regale you with the highlights from the prep sports year.
There would be championships won and almost won, last-second touchdowns, buzzer-beating treys (OK, there was one of those, and it was incredible) and walk-off base hits.
Not in 2020. We all know why. Jennifer Njoo had the year’s absolute highlight when she nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Clinton for the school’s first WIAA regional title since 1982.
Shortly after that, the Turner boys team, performing at the peak of its considerable power, took down Edgerton and were just one game from making its first appearance at state before Rudy Gobert single-handedly shut down the sports world for months.
Well, him and COVID.
So, instead of a year in review, what good tidings do I bring? The best kind.
The kind where the Packers win the Super Bowl. Yes. That’s right.
The 2020 Green Bay Packers are going to come home from Tampa, Fla., with the Lombardi Trophy.
The Packers have all the necessary elements to bring the team their fifth Super Bowl victory: A quarterback playing at an MVP level. A primary target on the perimeter playing at an All-Pro level. A shutdown cornerback swaggering his way through the league. A potent running game with three capable backs. An offensive line giving said MVP quarterback and potent running attack both time to throw and holes to run through.
What’s not to like? Well, beyond some aspects of special teams. Most aspects of special teams, actually.
The Packers are also in a positive they haven’t been in since 2011 (let’s not talk about how that one ended, OK?). Provided they beat the Bears on Sunday (this is like saying provided I eat at Chipotle at some point in 2021), the road to the Super Bowl goes through Lambeau Field.
No, there won’t be 80,000 adoring fans cheering their every move. But there will be cold. And maybe snow. And most certainly elements that teams from Tampa, New Orleans and Los Angeles won’t want any part of.
The Packers had a nice little dress rehearsal for playoff Lambeau Sunday night against a Titans team that entered the fray with a 10-4 record.
It wasn’t close. It was beautiful. While all the usual suspects did their thing, a new weapon emerged in pounding rookie running back AJ Dillon. Who knows how much the Packers will call on him in the next four games on the road to glory, but rest assured, he will answer the bell if called.
The bugaboos that have brought the team down in the past (an unreliable running game, a leaky defense, Brandon Bostick) have essentially all been cleaned up. Are the Packers the league’s best defensive team? Certainly not. But they have shown enough improvement on that side of the ball to be confident that it’s a good enough unit to help the team reach its goal.
There isn’t much convincing to be done that the Packers can get to the Super Bowl. After all, they are the current favorites to do just that, according to our friends in the desert.
But what about the big, bad wolf waiting for the NFC rep in Tampa? The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. When they are at their best, I agree nobody is beating the Chiefs.
A couple of questions, though. How many times this year have they really been at their best? And did you know that the 2003-2004 Patriots were the last team to repeat?
It’s really hard to do. The Chiefs have been on cruise control for most of the year, and sometimes that switch can be hard to flip. The Chiefs could be knocked off by any number of AFC teams: The Bills, the Titans, the Steelers. And if any of those teams is waiting for the Packers in Tampa, there is only one team that can beat them: The Packers.
Sunday continues another glorious chapter in the Packers-Bears rivalry. It’s also the beginning of the road to glory, ending in a world title.
Because something good has to come from 2020, even if it happens in 2021.