SOUTH BELOIT—After an incredible night of high scores on Monday, including four perfect games, the pins didn’t seem to be dropping quite as easily on the second night of qualifying for the 96th annual Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament.

That is until the man of many-colored-bowling-outfits, Johnny Ward, finished off the night rolling a 300 game to cap off a 1,187 series at Viking Lanes.

