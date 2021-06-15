WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis.—Parkview’s Trey Oswald had one of those days on the links Tuesday morning.
Oswald entered the second round of the WIAA Division 3 state tournament with a two-stroke lead after firing an open round 74 at Trappers Turn Golf Club.
Oswald buried himself on the front nine, but recovered with a terrific finish and ended the tournament tied for second place with Nick Higley of Eleva-Strum with a cumulative total of 10-over par.
The Parkview junior bogeyed the first hole, double-bogeyed the second and fourth holes to put any hopes of keeping his first round lead out of sight.
He also bogeyed five and seven, and double-bogeyed eight, finishing the front nine with a 45.
He made his run starting on the back nine, making par after par and mixing in birdies on 11 and 17. His only smudge on the back nine was a bogey on 18, giving him a 35 on the back.
The Beloit Memorial team improved in several aspects in the second round. Griffin Oberneder followed up his 76 on Monday with a 75 Tuesday. The seven-over par placed him tied for 14th place in Division 1. Oberneder was tied for 10th before double-bogeying the eighth hole (his 17th hole of the day), but responded with a birdie on the par-three ninth to finish his season.
The Knights finished the day 15th out of 16 qualifying teams. Kai Wong had a much better day, shooting an 81 after struggling to a 93 Monday.
Conner Churchill also showed improvement, going from a 90 to an 86, and Alex Hoey finished with a 92.
Kettle Moraine took home the D1 team title, with Homestead finishing 19 strokes behind.
Middleton’s Jacob Beckham won the individual title with a four-under 140.