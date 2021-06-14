WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Parkview's Trey Oswald came out firing and didn't stop at the WIAA Division 3 golf tournament's first round Monday afternoon.
Oswald, playing in the Division 3 tournament held at Trappers Turn Golf Club, was steady all day and finished his round with a two-over 74 to lead the field by two strokes.
Noah Kirsch of Lancaster is in second with a 76, while Durand's Dawson Kurth and Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley are tied for third with 77's.
Oswald said the round played out as he hoped it would.
"I got into a little trouble, but the putts were falling, so that always helps," Oswald said. "I was three-over for a long time, but then I birdied 17. My drive was right on the hazard line, and we had to call a rules official. He said I was good, and my second shot went on the green on a par-five, so I was able to two-putt for birdie."
Oswald said he plans to take a similar approach to play on Tuesday.
"I played really aggressively today, and I plan on doing the same thing tomorrow," Oswald said. "The course was really nice, a little windy at times, but really nice. I've never been in this spot before, but I'll talk with my coaches tonight and I'm sure they'll tell me not to hold back."
Oswald will play with Kirsch, but won't be near either of the third-place players because the tournament keeps the teams that qualified together. Oswald will tee off at 8:50 a.m.
Beloit's Griffin Oberneder got off to a red-hot start in the Division 1 tournament at Wild Rock Golf Club, notching a birdie in each of his first two holes. After a bogey on four, Oberneder pushed back down to two under after a birdie on six.
A two-hole stretch cost Oberneder a chance at a top 10 finish in day one. He double-bogeyed the par-four seventh, and followed that with a bogey on eight, finishing the front nine with a one-over 37.
He kicked off the back nine with his second double-bogey, this time on a par-five. He birdied 14, but gave the stroke right back when hey bogeyed the par-three 15th.
He closed his round out with a bogey on 18 to finish with a 39 on the back nine, tying him for 13th place.
Conner Churchill fired a 90, Austin Hoey shot 91 and Kai Wong finished with a 93 to round out the Purple Knights' day.
Beloit finished 15th out of 16 teams, four strokes ahead of Racine Case. Kettle Moraine has a one-stroke lead over Sheboygan North for the team title, while Homestead's Ty Mueller leads the way with a one-under 71.