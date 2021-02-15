ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—Those studying Parkview boxscores this season will notice one statline consistently popping off the page: The column, points. The player, Trevor Oswald.
Oswald, who is just 16 points shy of 1,000 for his prep career, has been a major factor in Parkview earning a No. 4 seed in the WIAA Division 3 playoff bracket.
The Vikings will host Iowa-Grant Tuesday night, and the odds suggest Oswald is a terrific bet to hit the landmark.
Oswald is averaging an even 22 points per game and was held to single digits just once this year. He scored a season-best 35 points in the second game of the season against Williams Bay, and has at least 20 points in each of his last four games as the Vikes prep for the postseason.
Parkview coach Don Wendt said Oswald’s consistency has been critical is his team’s success.
“He’s a leader on the team and he knows how to create shots,” Wendt said. “He’s also gotten to the point where he knows when to take the shots, which is huge in being a point guard. In some cases, he’ll get his points quietly. He’ll end up with 24, just by doing his job. He knows it’s his last year here, and he’s trying to finish it strong.”
Oswald was quick to credit his teammates for this season’s success.
“I’ve been trying to look for a good shot every time, and my teammates do set me up a lot,” Oswald said. “They are always looking for that extra pass to get me open, and they set good screens. We also run a good offense, so it’s not hard to get open shots if we execute.”
Oswald said that while his success this season has been enjoyable, he’s also grateful to simply have a season.
“It’s been great this year,” Oswald said. “We were all really worried we weren’t going to get to have anything, so even to have one game was great. To be able to play with my friends one last year, and to have a good amount of success while doing so, that’s been great. Our record doesn’t always show it, but we’ve had a nice season.”
The Vikings carry a 9-11 mark into the postseason, but have lost several close games that could have their record much more impressive. Leadership, in good times and bad, has been a strength for Oswald.
“Being a leader is something I take really seriously,” Oswald said. “I make sure everyone is on the same page, ready for the games. I make sure everyone is sharp in practice. When we take it seriously during the week, we play well in the games, and winning games is the best feeling you can have.”
Oswald said hard work has been the key to his success.
“It just comes down to reps,” Oswald said. “I put in so many reps in the summer in the gym, just getting in wherever I can, working at home. My brother Trey likes to put up shots, too, so we put in a lot of time. This summer I played travel ball for the Rockford Wildcats, and that was a great experience playing high-level competition. It was probably the best summer I’ve had.”
The best summer has turned into the best season for Oswald, who will shoot for 1,000 and beyond Tuesday night.