TOKYO —It wasn’t the ending that Naomi Osaka—nor her multitudes of fans across Japan and worldwide—had expected.
The start of the Tokyo Olympics, however, will forever be a bright memory for the tennis superstar.
Osaka herself said after lighting the Olympic cauldron during last week’s opening ceremony that it was “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.”
So maybe—just maybe—that will allow Osaka to cope with her unexpected 6-1, 6-4 loss to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament on Tuesday.
Not immediately, though.
“I’m disappointed in every loss, but I feel like this one sucks more than the others,” Osaka said.
As a four-time Grand Slam champion, the highest-paid female athlete in the world and the host country’s poster girl for the Games, the huge expectations were hard to handle.
“I definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure for this,” Osaka said.
PRO FOOTBALL
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. —Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard reported for the start of training camp to avoid being fined, and then said he doesn’t feel valued or respected by the team and has requested a trade.
Howard skipped mandatory minicamp in June and is unhappy with the $75.25 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago. He decided not to sit out training camp, but posted a statement on social media Tuesday night saying he wants to play elsewhere.
“I’m not happy, and have requested a trade,” Howard’s statement said. “Until that trade happens I am just here so I don’t get fined, and will handle myself like professionals do.”
Last year, Howard had 10 interceptions, the most in the NFL since 2007.
PRO BASEBALL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka have been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the moves before Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Judge started in right field and batted second against the Rays.
“It’s huge, obviously,” Boone said of Judge’s return.