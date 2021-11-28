BELOIT—Beloit College’s Buccaneers have had their problems hitting shots behind the 3-point line this season, but Scotty Olsen certainly used the trey to his advantage Sunday afternoon.

Olsen converted four 3-pointers in the second half to lead Beloit to an 81-73 non-conference victory over visiting Finlandia University in Flood Arena.

The Bucs (2-4) trailed 40-38 at the half, but grabbed the lead quickly in the second half. Olsen began it by hitting a 3-pointer after Azeez Ganiyu had extended the possession with an offensive rebound. A steal by Olsen, who then tossed ahead to Brian Rusch for a fastbreak layup kept the run alive. After Ganiyu grabbed a defensive rebound, Rusch rebounded his own miss and found Olsen open for another 3-pointer. The next possession ended with another Olsen 3 to complete an 11-0 run that gave the Bucs a 49-40 lead.

The Bucs’ largest lead of the second half was 60-48 at the 14:21 mark. Finlandia (1-9) cut it to 76-71 with just over 2 minutes left, but the Bucs answered as Rusch converted another trey.

Olsen’s 21 points led the Bucs, who played without leading scorer Michael Polakoski. Olsen added a team-high three assists and four steals. Rusch chipped in 17 points and Ganiyu was 5-for-5 from the field and added 14 points to go with his nine rebounds. Mylan Walters also had 13 points for Beloit.

• UP NEXT: The Bucs travel to Appleton to play Lawrence Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

• SUNDAY’S BOXSCORE:

BELOIT 81, FINLANDIA 73

Finlandia……....40 33—73

Beloit College...38 43—81

FINLANDIA (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Funches 4-17 6-6 15, Zuchak 2-6 3-3 7, Hines 3-7 0-0 6, Shumate 2-3 0-1 6, Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, Williams 7-14 0-0 17, Prestia 5-7 0-0 11, Higgins-Moise 1-5 0-0 3, Mattson 1-2 0-0 3, Mata 0-2 2-3 2. Totals: 26-66 13-15 73.

BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Olsen 7-12 3-4 21, Rusch 7-13 0-0 17, Ganiyu 5-5 4-8 14, M. Walters 4-9 4-6 13, A. Walters 1-6 5-9 7, Myles 1-1 2-2 4, Lottig 1-4 0-1 4, 3, Scuefield 0-2 1-2 1, Bozzo 0-1 1-2 1, Anderson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 26-57 20-34 81.

3-pt. Goals: Finlandia 8-28 (Funches 1-3, Zuchak 0-3, Hines 0-2, Shumate 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Williams 3-7, Prestia 1-2, Higgins-Moise 1-4, Mattson 1-2, Mata 0-2), Beloit 9-24 (Olsen 4-9, Rusch 3-6, M. Walters 1-2, A. Walters 0-2, Lottig 1-3, Anderson 0-2). Fouled out: Williams. Total fouls: Finlandia 22, Beloit 14.

Recommended for you