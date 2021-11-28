BELOIT—Beloit College’s Buccaneers have had their problems hitting shots behind the 3-point line this season, but Scotty Olsen certainly used the trey to his advantage Sunday afternoon.
Olsen converted four 3-pointers in the second half to lead Beloit to an 81-73 non-conference victory over visiting Finlandia University in Flood Arena.
The Bucs (2-4) trailed 40-38 at the half, but grabbed the lead quickly in the second half. Olsen began it by hitting a 3-pointer after Azeez Ganiyu had extended the possession with an offensive rebound. A steal by Olsen, who then tossed ahead to Brian Rusch for a fastbreak layup kept the run alive. After Ganiyu grabbed a defensive rebound, Rusch rebounded his own miss and found Olsen open for another 3-pointer. The next possession ended with another Olsen 3 to complete an 11-0 run that gave the Bucs a 49-40 lead.
The Bucs’ largest lead of the second half was 60-48 at the 14:21 mark. Finlandia (1-9) cut it to 76-71 with just over 2 minutes left, but the Bucs answered as Rusch converted another trey.
Olsen’s 21 points led the Bucs, who played without leading scorer Michael Polakoski. Olsen added a team-high three assists and four steals. Rusch chipped in 17 points and Ganiyu was 5-for-5 from the field and added 14 points to go with his nine rebounds. Mylan Walters also had 13 points for Beloit.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs travel to Appleton to play Lawrence Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.