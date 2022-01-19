ORFORDVILLE—Jenna Olin stepped to the free throw line Thursday night, just as she had done hundreds of times in her Parkview career.
The senior had certainly seen more clutch situations before getting the ball from the official with her team down six points with six minutes to play in the second half against Fall River.
Still, she was nervous. The reason? If she hit both free throws, it would make for an even 1,000 for her career. If you know Jenna Olin, then you already know she sunk both shots.
The game was stopped, her teammates embraced her in a group hug, and within a minute or so, Olin was back on the grind.
“Going into the game, I knew how many points I needed,” Olin said. “And when I went to the line, everybody was watching because most people knew I was close. It was definitely a lot more pressure than two normal free throws. But when I got up there, I was comfortable. I’d shot these shots a million times before.”
This being 2022, COVID played a role in the limited celebration.
“The only thing that was a bummer was we got hit with COVID a little bit and only had seven players,” Olin said. “So a lot of my teammates weren’t there to celebrate with me, and that was too bad because I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Parkview coach Chad Smith said it didn’t take long for him to realize that he had an excellent player on his hands.
“The summer before her freshman year I knew she had the chance to be one of the best players that’s ever played here,” Smith said. “And it wasn’t because she had amazing skills at that point. It was because she was always asking me to get in the weight room, or to open up the gym. It’s rare to see that kind of work ethic coming out of a middle schooler. I knew that if she worked that hard for another four or five years, she was going to keep getting better.”
Indeed, Smith was correct. After averaging six points per game on a Trailways Conference-winning squad in her freshman season, Olin averaged 14 as a sophomore, 15.8 as a junior and is now putting up 17.2 points per game for a 5-9 Parkview squad that suffered a big blow when second leading scorer Cally Burrell was lost for the season with an injury.
Olin said although she goes into every game playing to win, there are better ways to measure progress.
“Right now, we’re just looking from game to game on how we’ve improved as a team, win or loss,” Olin said. “We just got done playing two really good teams, and we played really well and still lost. We are still doing some good things.”
Olin won’t play beyond the high school level, as she plans to study radiation therapy at UW-La Crosse.
Before heading to school, she’s got a few more things to accomplish. She’s currently tied for fourth all-time in Parkview history, just 117 points behind Judy Lauby, a 1978 Parkview graduate.
With 10 games remaining, she’d need to average a shade under 12 points per game.
Smith says she has put the work in to achieve it.
“I don’t think I’ve met an athlete that takes care of her body like she does,” Smith said. “She does all the pre-hab stuff and things that most kids, even the elite athletes, don’t do. She’s turned into an iron man for us. She’s proud of what she’s accomplished and she should be, because nobody has worked harder than she has.”