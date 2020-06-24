STILLWATER, Okla. —Oklahoma State athletics announced a new diversity council Wednesday amid the fallout from football coach Mike Gundy’s decision to wear a T-shirt promoting a far-right news network.
The school said Jason Kirksey, the university’s chief diversity officer, will chair the new program. The council will include students, athletes and alumni. It will be housed in the university’s Division of Institutional Diversity.
Star running back Chuba Hubbard, who is Black, suggested last week that he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a shirt promoting the One America News Network, a cable channel and website that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and praised by President Donald Trump. Gundy, who is white, apologized and said he was unaware of OAN’s stance on Black Lives Matter.
“We are grateful that Dr. Kirksey has agreed to lead our efforts moving forward,” said Chad Weiberg, Oklahoma State’s deputy athletic director. “The athletic department could make a lot of promises and declarations about what we will be doing, but our future actions will speak for us.
Under Dr Kirksey’s leadership, we will be very intentional in our efforts, but our driving goal will be to get better.”
PRO BASKETBALL
NEW YORK —William Wesley, known for his connections throughout basketball, has joined the New York Knicks as executive vice president/senior basketball adviser.
A decision on a coach could be next, with the Knicks hoping by the end of July.
New president Leon Rose announced the hiring of “World Wide Wes” on Wednesday, saying he has known Wesley for more than 40 years and considers him family.
“He is one of the most well-connected and respected people in the basketball community and he will be a tremendous asset and resource to both myself and the New York Knicks,” Rose said.
Rose worked closely with Wesley as a longtime player agent before he was hired by the Knicks in March, just before the coronavirus forced the suspension of the NBA season.
It was expected since Rose was hired that Wesley would have a role in the organization, though it was unclear if it would be an official title because Wesley has often worked in the background.
Together they will search for the Knicks’ next coach.