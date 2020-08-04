Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch again this season for the Los Angeles Angels after straining his right forearm in his second start, manager Joe Maddon says.
Ohtani likely will return to the Angels’ lineup as their designated hitter this week, Maddon said Tuesday night before the club opened a road series against the Seattle Mariners.
The Angels’ stance on Ohtani is unsurprising after the club announced he had strained the flexor pronator mass near the elbow of his pitching arm. The two-way star’s recovery from the strain requires him to abstain from throwing for four to six weeks, which covers most of the shortened 2020 season.
“I’m not anticipating him pitching at all this year,” Maddon said. “Any kind of throwing program is going to be very conservative.”
Ohtani was injured Sunday in the second inning of his second start since returning to the mound following Tommy John surgery in late 2018. Ohtani issued five walks during the 42-pitch inning against the Houston Astros, with his velocity dropping later in the frame.
The arm injury is another obstacle in Ohtani’s path to becoming the majors’ first true two-way player in decades. He made 10 mound starts as a rookie in 2018 before injuring his elbow, but he served as the Angels’ regular designated hitter last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
PRO BASKETBALL
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. —The Memphis Grizzlies will be without forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. for whatever remains of this season after he hurt his left knee.
The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Jackson was injured when he landed awkwardly after making contact with an opponent while contesting a shot. Further evaluation found a meniscus tear in his left knee.
Jackson is expected to make a full recovery.
The Grizzlies, 0-3 in their seeding games, have a two-game lead over Portland and San Antonio for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
PRO FOOTBALL
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. —The Los Angeles Rams have started a scouting apprenticeship program designed to boost the aspirations of minority and female candidates for football scouting jobs.
The team says the apprentice scouts will get “experiential training, one-on-one mentorship and networking opportunities through virtual summits” from August until the 2021 NFL draft.