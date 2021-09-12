ROCKTON—Brian Zimmerman had warned his Hononegah football team that Friday night’s game with Freeport might be the proverbial “trap” game.
The Indians took care of his concerns in one quarter.
While the Hononegah defense did exactly what it had done in previous victories over Harlem and Rockford Guilford, the offense also flexed its muscles as the Indians led 28-0 after a quarter and 42-0 by halftime of an eventual 49-24 NIC-10 romp.
“We were both 2-0 going in and it was a big matchup,” Zimmerman said. “The guys did exactly what we were looking for. The defense has been playing strong all season, but the offense also came out tonight and did some things we haven’t seen. Our special teams were also awesome.”
The final margin was only closer due to the amount of Hononegah’s substitutions in the second half.
In the first half, the defense kept constant pressure on Freeport quarterback Xzaveon Segner and continually gave the ball to the offense with great field position.
It was the second week of sophomore quarterback Cole Warren at the controls and starting guard Jacob Klink. said his confidence is growing. Warren completed 7-of-12 passes for 137 yards and threw three touchdown passes in the first half.
“You could definitely tell from last week to this week he had gained more confidence,” Klink said. “He was being more of a leader.”
Klink playing guard was a noticeable change on the offensive line, moving over to from his previous starting position at center with junior Joey Idstein taking his place.
“We’re moving our offensive line around based on the defensive formation,” Klink said. “The first two games we faced 3-4 fronts so they wanted to keep me head up so they had me at center. This week we faced a four-man line so they moved me to guard. I can play all the positions of the offensive line and so can other guys on the team. It gives us a lot of flexibility.”
The Indians were certainly efficient in the first half, rushing for 131 yards on 19 carries, with Stuart Hale racking up 90 on 11 tries, including a 4-yard TD burst.
“Stuart is an athlete,” Klink said. “It’s a lot of fun blocking for him. He makes our job easier.”
The Indians were so efficient that they scored three offensive touchdowns on just 13 plays and added two more scores, one on defense (a 42-yard interception return by Dylan Sayles) and another on special teams (a 71-yard punt return by Hale).
Bryce Goodwine caught a pair of touchdown passes from Warren, 37 and 27 yards, and kicked five extra points.
“We showed some good things, but we also had some penalties,” Klink said. “We still have things to work on. Our goal is to show consistency. But this was a step in the right direction.”
The Pretzels tried to gain a little luster back in the second half against Hononegah’s reserves. Segner had two long touchdown passes to elusive Elijah Richmond of 80 and 47 yards. Hononegah’s lone score of the second half was a 34-yard yard TD pass from Joe Roos to fellow junior Wyatt Husted in the fourth quarter.
• SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE: HONONEGAH 49, FREEPORT 24
Freeport……………. 0 0 8 16—24
Hononegah……….28 14 0 7—49
SCORING SUMMARY: Hono—Hale, 4, run (Goodwine kick). Hono—Goodwine, 37, pass from Warren (Goodwine kick). Hono—Sayles, 41, interception return (Goodwine kick). Hono—Hale, 71, punt return (Goodwine kick). Hono—Goodwine, 27, pass from Warren (Goodwine kick). Hon— Emanuel, 19, pass from Warren (Emanuel kick). Free—Segner, 2, run (Segner run). Free—Richmond, 80, pass from Segner (Richmond from Segner). Hono—Husted, 34, pass from Roos (Emanuel kick). Free—Richmond, 47, pass from Segner (Macon, pass from Segner.
TEAM STATS: First downs—Free 9, Hono 16. Rushing—Free 21-51, Hono 32-152. Passing—Free 163, Hono 187. Passes—Free 21-6-1, Hono 16-10 1. Fumbles—Free 0-0, Hono 0-0. Penalties—Free 3-23, Hono 7-47.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing—Free, Jackson 9-40, Coon 3-11. Hono, Hale 11-90, Goodwine 7-34, Roose 3-19, Berg 2-17. Passing—Free, Segner 20-6-1, 163. Hono, Warren 12-7-0, 137; Roos 2-2-0 40; Stringham 2-1-1, 10. Receiving—Richmond 3-137, Hereford 2-24. Hono, Goodwine 2-64, Emanuel 2-38, Husten 1-34, Kemmet 2-30.