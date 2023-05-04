BELOIT—No less an authority than football coaching legend Bear Bryant once coined the phrase, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships.”
The quote has been copied by all sorts of coaches in all kinds of sports.
Not Dave DeGeorge, though. At least not this season. His Beloit College baseball team has already had one of the program’s most successful seasons and, well, they’ve done it almost exclusively by bashing the baseball.
“I honestly believe we need to score a good number of runs to win and with our offense, we should be scoring 10 runs a game… or more,” DeGeorge said. “ We need to wear teams out. Stay in the game by throwing strikes and playing great defense and just keep applying pressure on offense. We need to have some big blows. That’s what we’ve been able to do all year."
Already the Midwest Conference regular season champions at 17-4, the Buccaneers (25-11 overall) still have a few games to go before they host the league tournament with an automatic NCAA D-III Tournament berth as the ultimate prize.
Beloit hosts Illinois College three times this weekend and then concludes the regular season by playing Rockford University at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Pohlman Field.
The Bucs are within striking distance of a pair of impressive season records.
“Lawrence holds the record for most wins ever in a season at 18,” DeGeorge said. “Our school record for wins in a season is 28. If we can do a great job this weekend and in the tournament we can surpass both.”
DeGeorge points out that the title the team already owns is much more of an achievement than in the past when the league split into two divisions.
“Last year for the first time the league went to a schedule where you play everyone and you have a true regular season champion,” the coach said. “Before you just won your division and then you went to the tournament and the winner of that was not only the champion but got the automatic bid. In all respects I think this is a greater accomplishment this year because we’ve been the dominant team from start to finish of the regular season.”
Beloit leads the MWC in team batting average by a wide margin at .336 and has averaged 9.5 runs per game.
“There are days when you go, wow, this guy didn’t have a hit, but then you look and somebody else had five,” DeGeorge said. “There have been some years we had three really good guys, but if those three guys didn’t get it done, we didn’t win. Now we have seven guys who have stats off the chart.”
Shortstop Garrison Ferone is already the school’s all-time hits leader and is hitting .373 with 46 runs, five homers and 33 RBIs. Second baseman Matt O’Leary is hitting .380 with 54 runs, eight homers and 34 RBIs. Third baseman Miles Souza is hitting .373 with 31 RBIs. Outfielder Deven Irwin is hitting .372, DH/first baseman Brett Kiger is hitting .360 with a school-record 13 homers and 43 RBIs. Outfielder Evan Zenger is at .358 with six homers and 40 RBIs. First baseman Connor Vogel is hitting .340 with six homers and 46 RBIs. Outfielder Jack Alport is at .299.
The Bucs also rank No. 1 in the MWC in fielding percentage and third in pitching with a 5.67 overall ERA. There isn’t a dominating staff, however, with leader Cornell at 4.75 and No. 2 University of Chicago at 5.08.
The Bucs’ best starting pitcher has been Aiden Phipps, who in 10 appearances has gone 8-0 with a save. He has a 4.02 ERA, having allowed 56 hits in 56 innings, but just 18 walks and 34 strikeouts.
No. 2 Eamon Burke is4-2 with a 4.68 ERA, allowing 43 hits in 42 1-3 innings, with 21 walks and 32 strikeouts. The other two starters have been Kaiya Nishino (5-3. 6.00) and Thomas Kosakowski (2-1, 4.97).
“You look at us against our opponents and we walk a lot fewer batters,” DeGeorge said. “That is the predominant statistic for us. If you don’t walk people and your batters walk more than you’re giving up, your chances of winning are overwhelming.”