LANSING, Mich.—The Beloit Sky Carp scored a combined 37 runs over the weekend, including an 11-0 shutout against the Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday, to clinch their fifth-straight series win of the season.
Sky Carp starter Zach King pitched seven scoreless innings, only allowing three hits and one walk while striking out a career-high 11 batters.
King leads the team in ERA (2.77) and strikeouts (87) and is now 4-3 this season.
Tyler Mitzel and Robinson Martinez each pitched a hitless inning of relief to help the Sky Carp win their fifth game in a row.
Beloit started its rout of the Lugnuts in the third inning when looped a single into center field to score two runs. With two outs Victor Mesa Jr. attempted to steal third, but Lansing catcher Matt Cross overthrew his attempt to third, allowing the runner to score.
Nasim Nunez hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot to center field, to give the Sky Carp a 4-0 lead in the fifth.
Beloit blew the game open in sixth. Back-to-back doubles Ynmanol Marinez and Dalvy Rosario scored one, and Kyler Castillo hit his first homer of the year, a two-run blast to right, to give the Sky Carp a commanding 7-0 lead.
Beloit continued to pile on the runs in the eighth. Castillo hit an RBI single, Mesa Jr. scored two on a double to left, and Will Banfield hit a sac fly as the Sky Carp reached double digits for the third game in a row.
Castillo and Banfield both had three RBIs on the day.
The Sky Carp are back at .500 at 34-34 overall this season, and they are 3-0 and in a three-way tie for first in the division to begin the second half of the season. They will return to Beloit on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the South Bend Cubs.
• SATURDAY RECAP: Beloit shelled the Lugnuts as eight of the Sky Carp’s nine starters recorded at least one RBI en route to a 14-5 victory.
Lansing starter Jack Owen struggled with command in the second as he walked a batter with the bases loaded to give Beloit an early lead.
Denzel Clarke smashed a two-run homer to give the Lugnuts the lead, Castillo tied it back up on a sac fly in the fourth, but Lansing scored three runs in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.
Beloit not only took the lead back, but turned the game into a blowout as Castillo hit a one-run single in the sixth before the Sky Carp had back-to-back dominant innings with a four-run seventh and a six-run eighth. Rosario added one on a sac-fly in the ninth as Beloit tied its season high for runs in a game.
The Sky Carp’s bullpen was dominant as Matt Givin and Sean Reynolds combined for three no-hit innings of relief.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Beloit won its second-straight game in the 10th inning, beating Lansing 12-11 to begin the second half of the season with a victory.
The Sky Carp jumped out to a sizable lead in the second with RBI hits from Nunez, Banfield and Marinez to give them a five-run lead. The Lugnuts came storming back as they scored three runs on three singles and a fourth run on an error by Nunez.
A Nunez triple in the third gave Beloit a three-run lead, but home runs from Cross and Jared McDonald and an Euribiel Angeles RBI single tied the game up in the fifth.
Lansing took a 10-9 lead in the sixth. A Banfield sac fly tied it up in the seventh, and Beloit took the lead in the eighth after Davis Bradshaw launched a triple to right field and scored after the Lugnuts’ second baseman launched the ball into the dugout trying to get him out.
Beloit held the lead going into the bottom of the ninth, but Kevin Richards hit a game-tying homer in his first ever plate appearance in High-A to send the game to extra innings.
In the 10th, Rosario grounded into a forceout to move the automatic runner to third and Castillo hit a ground ball single to right to give the Sky Carp the lead.
Reliever Justin Evans sent Lansing down 1-2-3 to seal the win for Beloit.
• SUNDAY BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 11, Lugnuts 0
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)-Morissette, 2b, 5-2-0-0; Nunez, ss, 5-3-3-1; Mesa Jr., dh, 4-1-2-2; Banfield, c, 4-0-1-3; Marinez 3b, 5-1-3-0; Rosario, cf, 5-1-1-1; Chiu, 1b, 4-1-1-0; Allen, lf, 5-1-2-0; Castillo, rf, 5-1-3-3. Totals: 42-11-16-10.
LANSING (ab-r-h-rbi)-Swift, 2b, 2-0-0-0; Maciel, rf, 4-0-1-0; Soderstrom, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Richards, lf, 4-0-0-0; Butler, cf, 4-0-0-0; Clarke, dh, 4-0-0-0; Angeles, ss, 3-0-0-0; Cross, c, 3-0-1-0 Wright, 3b, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 30-0-3-0.
Beloit…003 013 040-11 16 0
Lansing…000 000 000-0 3 1
E: Cross (7). DP: None. LOB: Beloit 9, Lansing 6. 2b: Mesa Jr. 2, Marinez 2, Rosario. HR: Nunez (1) Castillo (1).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, King 7.0-3-0-0-1-11; Mitzel 1.0-0-0-0-0-1; Martinez, R. 1.0-0-0-0-1-2; Lansing, Berrios 5.1-7-6-5-2-4; Martinez, D. 0.2-1-1-1-0-1; Granado 1.1-5-4-4-1-1; Whittlesey 1.2-3-0-0-1-0
WP: King 4. T: 2:23. Att. 3,452.