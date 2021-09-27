BELOIT—Griffin Oberneder is establishing quite a unique body of work.
The Beloit Memorial senior is laying the groundwork for one of the greatest quarterback/golfers in Beloit Memorial history.
And yes, that’s a unique club.
Oberneder has been a three-year mainstay on the boys golf team, leading the team to a WIAA Division 1 state berth last spring and finishing tied for 13th overall.
On the gridiron, he’s in his third varsity season for the Purple Knights, and is coming off a 20-0 victory over Madison East, the second win of the season for the Purple Knights.
Oberneder believes there are more good things to come.
“When we came into the season, our top goal was to make the playoffs,” Oberneder said. “To do that, you need four conference wins. We won our first game against Racine Case, but that didn’t count towards playoffs. We’ve got one right now, and we finish with the three Madison schools, so we’ve still got a chance to get our goal.”
Winning Friday night, particularly in the fashion they did, was huge for the team.
“We had just come off playing three of the better teams in the Big Eight,” Oberneder said. “So to come out and play well against Madison East sent a message to the rest of the conference, but also proving to ourselves we could do it, that was big. We need to come out and compete every night from here on out, because these are winnable games. We’re getting better every week in practice, and it was nice to be able to prove that on the field.”
As is so often the case, Oberneder said the battle in the trenches was the key to Beloit’s improvement.
“Our linemen are starting to get down our blocking scheme,” Oberneder said. “We ran the ball really well against East and that was a big reason why. And the defensive line is improving, too. We were able to control the line of scrimmage, and that’s been a big improvement from week one until now.”
Oberneder was also quick to credit his defense for a nearly flawless performance.
“It was great watching that,” Oberneder said. “We were talking on the sidelines that we couldn’t remember there being a zero on the scoreboard at the end of the game that didn’t belong to us. And for us not to just squeak by but get two more touchdowns beyond that, it was just a solid win overall.”
Although his father Joe, a longtime BMHS coach and former head man, works more with the defense, it’s still been a rewarding final season on the familiar front.
“I was a little too young to remember when he was the head coach here,” Oberneder said. “But I’ve heard a lot of stories, and talked to coach (Mark) Anderson about the old days, and seen film of that 1999 team. They ran that same offense that we run now, so it’s been really cool to hear.
“And ever since I was able to walk, I’ve been around this football program. This season has been really special, being around him with it being my last season. We’ve put in a lot of work, whether it was on the practice field or the backyard, just him and I. It’s been really cool.”
Oberneder’s focus will soon head to the links, where he’s hoping to lead the Knights to another state run.
“I think we’ve got a really good chance,” Oberneder said. “We only lost Alex Hoey from the team, and I think Liam Flanigan can step up in his place. Nothing is guaranteed, though. There were teams in our sectional last year that had great years but struggled on sectional day and didn’t make it. So we just have to keep working hard and stay after it.”
Working hard and staying after it has never been an issue for Oberneder, who plans on concluding both his football and golf career in style this year.