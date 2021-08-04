Oberneder places in top 10 at Junior's By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Aug 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REEDSBURG, Wis. — Beloit Memorial's Griffin Oberneder finished tied for ninth place at the Wisconsin Junior Boys Championship at Reedsburg Country Club. After shooting 70 and 71 in the first two rounds, Oberneder shot a 78 Wednesday afternoon to finish with a 219. Kaeden Nomm of Minocqua won the tournament with a 208, winning by five strokes over Jacob Beckman in Middleton. Parkview's Trey Oswald finished tied for 40th after shooting 76-79-77, finishing with a total of 232. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man sentenced in intoxicated driving crash that killed teen Jacobs resigns from Beloit School Board Fans cheer on Snappers at inaugural night of new ABC Supply Stadium E-scooters draw criticism, support from Beloit residents after rollout School, other buildings and vehicles struck by gunfire in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime