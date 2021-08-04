REEDSBURG, Wis. — Beloit Memorial's Griffin Oberneder finished tied for ninth place at the Wisconsin Junior Boys Championship at Reedsburg Country Club. 

After shooting 70 and 71 in the first two rounds, Oberneder shot a 78 Wednesday afternoon to finish with a 219. 

Kaeden Nomm of Minocqua won the tournament with a 208, winning by five strokes over Jacob Beckman in Middleton. 

Parkview's Trey Oswald finished tied for 40th after shooting 76-79-77, finishing with a total of 232.  

