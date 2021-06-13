BELOIT—Junior Griffin Oberneder, who will compete along with his Beloit Memorial High School teammates in the 95th WIAA Division 1 Boys State Golf Championships Monday and Tuesday, earned 2021 All-Big Eight Conference First Team honors.
Oberneder is joined on a First Team dominated by Middleton. Senior Jacob Beckman was named Player of the Year. Cardinals junior Alec Sosnowski and freshman Dain Johnson also were named, along with Verona senior Andrew Aune. Middleton’s Tom Cabalka was named Coach of the Year.
Beloit sophomore Kai Wong earned Honorable Mention.
The Second Team includes Madison Memorial senior Silas Pickardt and junior Isaac Schmidt, Sun Prairie sophomore Tyler Schick, Verona sophomore Zach Zimmerman and Janesville Craig freshman Wyatt Marshall.
In addition to Wong, the following golfers earned HM: Craig freshman Bryce Sullivan, Parker junior Grady Skoglund, Madison East junior Noah Lopez, La Follette freshman Will Arkin, Madison Memorial sophomore Sam Godager, Madison West senior Aaron Gannon, Sun Prairie sophomore Alex Oehrlein and Verona senior Jake Rebholz.
The Division 1 state golf tournament will be held at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Competition begins at 8:30 a.m. both days.
In Division 1, the field consists of the top two teams from each of the eight sectionals—16 teams and 24 individual qualifiers. They will play 36 holes, 18 each day. The lowest scores from the first day will have the later tee times Tuesday.
In addition to Beloit, the other schools which qualified for the Division 1 tournament are Arrowhead, Brookfield Central, De Pere, Eau Claire Memorial, Homestead, Hudson, Kettle Moraine, Madison Marquette, Middleton, Milton, Racine Case, Sheboygan North, Wauwatosa East/West and West De Pere.
Parkview’s Trey Oswald will compete in the Division 3 state tourney at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
The 2020 state tournament was canceled in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.