SOUTH BEND, Ind.—Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery.
Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.
“The expected recovery time is about four months,” Freeman said. “We can all do that math. That probably puts us somewhere in mid-January.”
Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame’s depth chart for this Saturday’s home game against California. Against Marshall, he went 3 for 6 with a touchdown pass and an interception.
PRO FOOTBALL
• The Patriots will have to try to course correct heading into this week’s matchup at Pittsburgh with quarterback Mac Jones nursing a back injury.
“I definitely feel better and I want to be ready to play (this week) against Pittsburgh,” Jones said Monday. “Wasn’t doing too hot after the game, but definitely feel a lot better. ... They did all the tests and everything was fine.”
Jones was sacked twice, one of which resulted in a scoop-and-score by the Dolphins’ defense. He also was hit hard the fourth quarter by safety Jevon Holland, who was called for roughing the passer on the play. Jones believes that’s when he got hurt.
Though he said he “tried work through it” after the hit, Jones felt pain in his back coming off the field. That prompted him to get postgame X-rays and follow-up scans on Monday.
For now, Jones plans to stick to his usual routine, which will include rehab before the team resumes practice on Wednesday.
• KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
Reid, the 37-year-old son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had been scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 26. Britt Reid had faced up to seven years in prison, but the plea deal means he now faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison. He entered his plea in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City. Sentencing is set for Oct. 28.
Investigators said Reid was intoxicated and driving about 84 mph (135 kph) when his Dodge truck hit the cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021.
• SANTA CLARA, Calif.—The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game in a sloppy season-opener at Chicago.
The Niners lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury in the 19-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Mitchell is expected to be sidelined for about two months.
“He was pretty down,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. “For obvious reasons were down for him. Elijah went through a lot last year. It’s well documented, the injuries he had. He really worked hard this offseason. He was feeling really good going into that game. I thought he looked really good before he got hurt.”