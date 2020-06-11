ROCHESTER, Minn.—Another “pod” of Northwoods League baseball teams comprised of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Green Bay Booyah, the La Crosse Loggers, the Rockford Rivets, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, and the Wisconsin Woodchucks will return for play this summer starting July 1.
The season for this regional “Wisconsin-Illinois pod” will last until Aug. 20 and will be capped with a two-day, pod playoff series. Working in consultation with state and local officials, the six teams have each developed a plan for safe operation in their respective locations.
With additional teams in the region still working through the possibility of opening later in July, this “pod” could expand before the season’s end. Additional details can be found at www.northwoodsleague.com.