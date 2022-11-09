POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—Chandler Alderman is looking forward to getting back on a mound and doing some throwing.
It’s time to trade footballs for baseballs.
That was sure obvious on Wednesday when the tall left-handed pitcher from North Boone High School put his signature on an NCAA Division I scholarship offer from Middle Tennessee State at a ceremony in the high school library.
“It’s always been my goal to pitch in college,” said Alderman. “This is a great opportunity. The pitching coach there won a national championship with South Carolina. I figure he knows what he’s talking about and he can develop me.”
The 6-foot-4 senior has spent the past few months as quarterback of the Vikings football team, leading the Big Northern Conference in passing with 1,313 yards.
“Every game was stressful, but he said he wanted to play football and not bail on his teammates,” said Chandler’s father, Kevin, of his son’s decision to risk potential injury.
Now he starts following his real passion.
“I don’t play a winter sport,” Chandler said. “Now I’ll just spend my time in the weight room and throwing some bullpens and get ready for baseball season coming around.”
His coach, Drew Baden, believes Alderman has everything it takes to succeed on the mound. He not only has an 88 mph fastball and a nasty slider, he has his own and his team’s confidence.
“When he is on the mound it is a completely different atmosphere,” Baden said. “His teammates can feel the energy when he’s pitching. The records he’s setting here are impressive because when I make up my rotation schedule, he always gets the toughest games. I try not to throw him a soft game ever.”
If there was someone prouder than Chandler putting pen to paper it was his father, who coached him in the Poplar Grove Power travel ball program until he was a teenager.
“I’m very proud of him,” Kevin Alderman said. “He has really worked hard. He was playing travel ball for me when he was 6. He’s a lefty because he broke his right arm when he was 2. He had nothing to do but throw a ball in the house and that’s how he became a lefty.”
Chandler said his dad has helped him immensely.
“He helped me from the start and right through this recruiting process,” Chandler said. “He has not only paid for all the travel ball, the tournaments and the hotels, but he has inspired me to do this. He loves baseball.”
When he isn’t playing for the Vikings, Alderman plays for the GBR Rays-Illinois program based in McHenry.
“We have kids from all over, but I think I travel the farthest to practice,” he said. “That’s what travel ball is all about. Going where you need to go to play against elite players.”
Alderman said he has to put his high school experience into perspective.
“The first week or two of high school ball is frustrating because you feel like you should be dominating these kids,” he said. “The first week of travel ball is like night and day by comparison. The switchover from high school to travel ball is just crazy.”
One of the biggest differences is that while he bats near the top of the lineup for the Vikings he often doesn’t bat at all in travel ball. He won’t bat in college, either.
“I’ll miss it some, but it will also be sort of a weight off my shoulders,” he said. “I can just concentrate on pitching which is what I really enjoy.”
While several Division 1 teams have courted him, Middle Tennessee State checks all his boxes.
“They really made me feel wanted there and honestly, I love the warmer weather,” he said. “Playing in the Big Northern Conference I’m used to playing games in really cold weather in the spring. They’re not fun. I really wanted to go south to play in college.”
Alderman said he’s glad his decision is made and future secure.
“The recruiting process is fun and all, but it is stressful, too,” he said. “You never know exactly what schools are interested in you or what the recruiters are thinking. You go out to pitch and you see those radar guns. You can throw one week and you’re at 88 and feeling good and then the next you’re topping out at 85 and those three mph can mean everything. That’s what checks you in or crosses you off.”