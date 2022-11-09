BDN_221110_Chandler Alderman
Buy Now

North Boone ace pitcher Chandler Alderman laughs as he is interviewed following his official signing on Wednesday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—Chandler Alderman is looking forward to getting back on a mound and doing some throwing.

It’s time to trade footballs for baseballs.

Recommended for you