POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—North Boone’s softball team managed only one hit in a game last Thursday against Big Northern Conference rival Rock Falls, but it happened to be a solo home run by sophomore shortstop Lauren Stefek.
Starting pitcher Cami Carter made that lead stand up for a 1-0 victory.
It’s been that kind of season for the Vikings, who clinched sole possession of the 2022 Big Northern Conference championship with a 6-4 victory over Dixon on Saturday. That left them 15-3 in league play and 21-5 overall.
Head coach Tim Fleming gives a lot of credit for the team’s success this season to the leadership of his two senior standouts, third baseman Kylee Witte and pitcher/outfielder Lexi Goodman.
“All three of us came into the program together in 2019,” Fleming said. “They have contributed a lot to the success we’ve had.”
The Vikings were 19-6 in their first season and after the 2020 campaign was lost to COVID-19, they went 17-5 last spring.
They finished second in the Big Northern at 7-2 playing another COVID-affected season.
Fleming said this year’s team is on a mission after losing in the regional championship the past two tries.
“I know it’s really important for them to get over this hump and win regionals,” the coach said. “We’re playing good ball and if we continue to do that, I think we can make a good run. We feel pretty confident.”
The Vikings will play the winner of Monday’s game between Rockford Christian and Rockford Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in an IHSA Class 2A regional game in Davis Junction.
While the Vikings have been a team known for offense in recent years, with Goodman and Carter they’ve been efficient in the pitcher’s circle with solid defense behind them. Carter is 11-2 with a 1.36 earned run average and has 93 strikeouts. Goodman is 10-2 with a 2.06 ERA.
“Lexi has always done a good job anchoring down the circle,” Fleming said. “This season Cami has stepped up and given us a 1-2 punch. Both are pitching very well at the right time.”
Plus the Vikings usually score runs in bunches. Witte leads the team with a .519 batting average. She has nine doubles, three triples, 29 runs scored and 40 runs batted in. Catcher Danielle Goodman is hitting .507 with 11 doubles, two triples, three homers, 30 runs scored and 31 RBIs. Stefek, whose older sister Kaitlin recently stole her 50th base for Rock Valley College, is having a stellar season herself. She is hitting an even .500 with 16 doubles, three triples, five homers, 41 runs scored and 32 RBIs. The Vikings have three other regulars with 65 or more at-bats hitting over .400, including Lexi Goodman (.408).
“I can’t say enough about Lauren Stefek’s year,” Fleming said. “She started at shortstop for us last year as a freshman which is hard to do. This year she has improved tremendously and her bat has been really vital to us.”
“The Goodman sisters have all played well. You know what you are going to get from them. They’re solid every game and we’re lucky to have them.”
What they also have in common is that they are all veteran travel ball players. Fleming ran the local Poplar Grove Power summer program for five years before taking over the high school program.
“It was nice to introduce kids to a different level of ball in the area,” he said. “As they improved it was nice to see them branch out to different programs. If someone really improved I’d tell them to find a team that would challenge them. It really benefited our high school program.”
Fleming said that he expected the Big Northern to be a strong conference this spring so he beefed up the Vikings’ non-conference schedule.
“We kind of made it a point this year,” he said. “The weather didn’t help, but we tried to load up our non-conference schedule. We beat a good Belvidere team in a doubleheader. We lost a good game to Hononegah. We also played Marengo and Mendota. I think that helped prepare us for the toughest Big Northern Conference since I’ve been a part of it.”