POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—North Boone softball head coach Tim Fleming said that during his tenure the Big Northern has always been one of the area’s strongest conferences.
So, just because the Vikings won their first conference title in 24 years last season does not mean they can let their guard down, even if they return several solid players.
“I don’t expect anything less from the Big Northern this season,” Fleming said. “We know what we’re up against. We just need to come in each day and compete. I think we’ll be right up there at the top again.”
North Boone finished 22-6 overall with only three conference losses but was edged 9-8 by Stillman Valley in the regional championship game.
What made the Vikings’ season such a success? Ask the team and the overwhelming answer is the bond the team shares.
“They play for each other,” Fleming said. “Our sophomore and junior class have laid the foundation since they came in their freshmen years. They just want to play hard.”
Senior Kamryn Spohr echoed that sentiment.
“We only lost two seniors, but it feels like we lost a lot more because of that bond,” she said. “But these freshmen coming up are very open. I feel like we can have that closeness again.”
Those two seniors Spohr speaks of were big losses: third baseman Kylee Witte, who was one of the team’s top hitters, and pitcher/outfielder Lexi Goodman, who was the Vikings’ ace.
“We’re a pretty young squad,” Fleming said. “We have a couple key freshmen coming in to play outfield for us. And we’ve been working hard getting them to gel with the rest of the girls.”
Spohr is the team’s only senior and she is a key hitter after finishing last spring with a .452 batting average.
Fleming added that her leadership is just as important.
“It makes the girls want to play a little extra harder for her,” he said. “Kamryn has the leadership abilities to push these younger girls to succeed not only this season, but for years to come.”
The Vikings had plenty of hot bats last season, when they averaged about nine runs a game.
“We can all attack the plate pretty well,” Spohr said. “Any pitch you throw, we’re on it. Dani Goodman is a really strong hitter. And even the bottom of the order does something for us.”
Junior Lauren Stefek has enjoyed a ton of success early in her career, and she was hitting .500 by the end of the 2022 season.
“Lauren is a special player that doesn’t come around very often,” Fleming said. “Just her approach to practices and games (is amazing). And she really broke out with home runs last year.”
Junior Cami Carter ended the regular season at 11-2 with a 1.36 ERA, and she will be a key arm.
“Cami is always ready to go from the first pitch to the end,” Stefek said. “She has really good spots, and she works really hard.”
Carter will also have some nice athletes behind her in the rotation.
“We have a freshman coming in, Camden Hall, who is just as good as Cami,” Fleming said. “We’re really excited to see what she brings for us. And Haven Hahn is going to eat up some nice innings for us.”
With the standard set by recent squads, this season’s Vikings have high expectations.
“We really hope to win conference again,” Stefek said. “We want to go further in regionals and just have a really good season.”