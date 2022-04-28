ROCKFORD—Kaitlin Stefek’s profile should be on a wanted poster. When it comes to grand larceny on a softball diamond, no one can touch the Rock Valley College freshman.
The former North Boone High School standout has stolen 40 bases to lead all of NJCAA Division III.
She has been caught exactly once.
She already owns the program’s single-season record for steals on a team that is aiming for its eighth straight NJCAA D-III national championship.
For Stefek, the two goals are connected. As the Golden Eagles’ leadoff batter, the more she is in scoring position, the better. An NJCAA Player of the Week earlier this season when she stole 15 bases, Stefek didn’t even know she was on the verge of breaking Ashley Bryant’s school record of 33 set in 2014.
“After the game last Friday against Indian Hills, Coach (Darin) Monroe came up and told me in the postgame meeting that I’d broken it,” she said. “I had no idea I was even close.”
Stealing bases comes naturally for the speedy ex-Viking, who was on Monroe’s radar ever since she was a high school freshman.
“I was actually recruiting a girl from Oregon and I went over to North Boone to see her play,” Monroe said. “I saw this small girl for the Vikings playing center field and tracking down everything. I followed her ever since.”
In the summer, Stefek played for the Stateline Fury, an elite area travel ball team. She said somewhere between her last season of 16U and first in 18U, she decided she wanted to continue playing softball in college.
“I hadn’t really considered Rock Valley until then,” she said. “I visited the campus and I really liked the environment. That sealed the deal for me. I think it’s been a good choice for me.”
She said the biggest transition to college was the expectations.
“Rock Valley is a very strict program,” she said. “I pretty much knew what the level of competition would be like. I feel like I adjusted well and it didn’t take long.”
Statistics bear that out. Stefek is hitting .454 for the season and her 59 hits in 42 games rank second in the country in NJCAA D-III. Her 53 runs scored rank third, as do her 130 at-bats.
For the most part, she has the green light to steal whenever she wants.
“Rarely do we keep her at first base, knowing her success rate on stealing bases,” Monroe said. “To be honest a lot of her steals have come in the past few weeks when we have taken off the reins. Her stolen base numbers could be even larger, but I’ve never really had a player like her. That’s really a fault of mine early in the season. We did not utilize her the way we should have or the way we are now. We have opened up the play book with her.”
Stefek said when she receives the steal sign her first focus is a great jump.
“The part of her game she has gotten a lot better at is knowing when to fire off that base,” Monroe said.
Baserunners aren’t supposed to leave the base in softball before the ball leaves the pitcher’s hand. Stefek said the key is timing it so you leave just a tad early and get away with it.
“It’s not like I’m leaving super early,” she said. “The jump you get is really important. I’m always looking to see how the catcher handles a pitch and if the ball gets in the dirt I’m gone.”
A left-handed batter, Stefek devoted herself to slap hitting before coming to Rock Valley, but has really honed her skills there.
“My last couple of years of travel ball I came on as a hitter,” she said. “I had always gone back and forth between swinging away and slapping. My last year of 16U I began to focus solely on slapping because that was what I was better at. I’ve also learned so much from coach Monroe about the mechanics of slapping.”
“She was pretty good as a hitter when we got her,” Monroe said, “but now she is even more of a multi-tool threat. When she first came here she either drag bunted or she power flapped. Now she can use an entire arsenal. She understands the situation in games and when to use certain things. She has developed a soft slap, she has some power and she can always bunt because she has that speed. She understands how to make adjustments in the box probably as well as any hitter I have ever coached.”
In addition to getting on base and scoring runs, Stefek is a premier defensive player in center field. She gets almost as much of a thrill stealing a hit as she does stealing a base.
The Golden Eagles (33-9, 8-0 conference) recently clinched their 10th straight season with 30-plus victories. They’ve had to overcome some injuries lately, including one that has sidelined sophomore shortstop Kelli Riordan.
In addition to Stefek, another freshman has certainly helped the cause. South Beloit High School graduate Madison Carlson has shaken off a couple of injuries and has been tough in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate.
Carlson is 10-6 with a 2.63 ERA. She has 79 strikeouts in 85 1-3 innings. She has also played first base and has 13 hits in 30 at-bats (.433), belting her first collegiate home run over the weekend. Tuesday, she was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs and a triple in a 12-4 win over Bryant & Stratton.
Clinton graduate Felicia Teubert played right field in that game and belted her second home run, scored twice and knocked in two runs. She is hitting .321. Hononegah graduate Ava Martin is hitting .339 as a backup infielder.
• NOTES: The Golden Eagles are back in action Friday when they host Moraine Valley Community College in a doubleheader at 3 p.m.