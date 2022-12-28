BDN_221229_North Boone
South Beloit junior McKenah Tyrrell (24) has her shot contested by North Boone’s Sydney Goodman, left, and Ellie Ryan in Poplar Grove on Wednesday.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—With the North Boone girls basketball team up 22-17 on South Beloit at halftime, it felt like it was anybody’s game during Wednesday afternoon’s match in the North Boone Christmas Tournament. 

A huge third quarter from the host Vikings prevented any late-game drama as they surged ahead for a 48-32 win over the SoBos. 

