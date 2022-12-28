POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—With the North Boone girls basketball team up 22-17 on South Beloit at halftime, it felt like it was anybody’s game during Wednesday afternoon’s match in the North Boone Christmas Tournament.
A huge third quarter from the host Vikings prevented any late-game drama as they surged ahead for a 48-32 win over the SoBos.
“Today’s game really showed how the girls play selflessly,” North Boone head coach Jen Nichols said. “They made that extra pass and allowed everyone to have success on the team. It was so fun the way our bench was getting into it. Just a really well-rounded game overall.”
The Vikings started the afternoon hot out of the gate as Payten Turley hit a three-pointer and two layups as they jumped out to a 15-5 lead.
After holding a 17-9 lead after the first quarter, South Beloit slowly gained on the Vikings. Junior Zorah Martin hit a shot and sophomore Taniyah Crawford sunk a trey as the SoBos trailed by five points after two.
“It was really exciting to see us come out ready to play and defend our home court,” Nichols said. “We did become comfortable and that allowed us to make mistakes, but we did a great job correcting it and getting back to our traditional team basketball.”
North Boone’s Abigael Haacker came out of the locker room after the break ready to rock. After Mattison McCartney hit a layup, Haacker put up six straight points as the Vikings went on a 12-0 run to give them a much more comfortable 36-19 lead.
“I had a lot of trust in my teammates,” Haacker said. “And I had communication with my team. They’ll get you open and then pass the ball to you.”
Haacker finished with a team-high 19 points.
“Abby is a fantastic player,” Nichols said. “She's really starting to come into her own as far as seeing the extra pass and being the first down the floor on offense and defense. She's starting to find that internal focus of what she needs to do to help our team be successful.”
North Boone scored 24 points in the big third quarter, and Haacker stressed the team’s ability to communicate.
“We started talking more as a team,” she said. “Communication was a big part.”
While the offense found its rhythm, the Vikings’ defense continued to contend shots and force turnovers as they limited the SoBos’ offensive ability for much of the game.
“In the second half we played more disciplined,” Nichols said. “We had less fouls, more box outs and offered up less opportunities for them. And then that turned into success on the offensive end.”
It was a defensive fourth quarter for both teams as North Boone only scored two points while South Beloit put up six.
The SoBos are a young team with no seniors and only four juniors, and head coach Steven Picavet that factor contributed to some fixable mistakes.
“We’re aggressive but we’re young,” he said. “We have a lot of inexperience and have to play a lot of younger players earlier than I’d like. Turnovers are the main issue. When things look good, they look good, but when they look bad, they look bad. That's the lumps you're going to take with a young team.”
Tyrrell led South Beloit with 10 points, and junior Taylor Castor had eight.
“Statistically, it might not have been a great game for our juniors,” Picavet said. “But they all play tough and provide leadership. They all bring a different element to the game.”
NORTH BOONE 48, SOUTH BELOIT 32
South Beloit…....9 8 9 6—32
North Boone………17 5 24 2—48
NB (fg ft-fta pts)—Haacker 9 0-0 19, Turley 4 0-0 10, Stefek 2 0-0 5, McCartney 5 0-0 10, Ovalle 1 0-0 2, Ryan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 0-0 48.
SB (fg ft-fta pts)—Martin 1 0-0 2, Ayotte 1 0-0 3, Cotherine-Evans 1 0-0 3, Crawford 1 1-2 4, Floyd 1 0-2 2, Castor 3 0-0 8, Tyrrell 3 4-6 10. Totals: 11 5-10 32.
3-pointers: SB 5 (Castor 2, Ayotte, Cotherine-Evans, Crawford), NB 4 (Turley 2 Haacker, Stefek). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: SB 4, NB 13.