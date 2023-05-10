POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—After taking second place at the Beloit Daily News Invite, the North Boone boys track team carry some nice momentum heading into the Big Northern Conference meet on Thursday.
Not bad for a squad that doesn’t even have a home track to practice on.
“We’re fighting an uphill battle every year,” head coach Richard Williams said. “So, we have built a culture on not allowing ourselves to make any excuses and holding ourselves to a standard that everything we earn is a direct result of what we've put into it.”
The Vikings’ practices look a lot different than most other teams. Williams measured out a 200-foot track on the football field, and if the weather doesn’t cooperate they are prepping in the hallways.
Grass isn’t always the ideal surface, but it is a step up from the asphalt they used to run on.
“We had some nagging injuries with shin splints,” Williams said. “And it’s hard on the knees and ankles. This year, we’re taking everything to the grass, and we’ve stayed a lot healthier.”
Senior Amro Shammakh had a stellar outing for the Booners in Beloit. He took first place in the 300 hurdles (42.20), the long jump (19-6.5) and the triple jump (41-4).
“You can just look at his stats and see what kind of athlete he is,” Williams said. “He went to state in the high and long jump last season after joining the team halfway through. We want to make an emphasis on it being about the team rather than individuals, and Amro leads by example in that regard.”
Shammakh also took on the unofficial role of recruiter, a factor that helped North Boone be so successful this season.
“He had so much fun last season that he went and got all of his friends,” Williams said. “And we had a 25 percent increase in participation.”
And now the Vikings face the daunting challenge of winning conference, one which Williams said is “the best small school one in the state.”
“In every heat at the state semifinals, there is going to be at least two Big Northern Conference champions,” he said. “It’s a great conference and we’re excited to be a part of it.”
With a slew of PRs from the BDN Invite, Williams is excited to see some great results.
“Mario Ovalle has been working hard in the 300 hurdles all season,” he said. “And Jack Lipinsky is going to go off in the 400 for a personal record. At the end of the day, we're all trying to run to make it a great experience for the team.”
Dixon is a big favorite to win the whole shebang, but Williams added that Winnebago and Rockford Christian are also at the top every season.
The meet begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Hinder’s Field in Rock Falls.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET: The RVC will host its conference meet on Saturday morning at Big Foot High School, and the Brohead/Juda girls will look to make a big splash again this season.
The Cardinals won the meet last season and, after a solid second-place finish at the BDN, the hopes are high.
“The BDN is always one we look forward to,” head coach Curt Gratz said. “It’s one of the area invites that has great competition. And now we're looking forward to the conference meet, hopefully we get a couple through to state. Obviously a lot of work to do to make that happen.”
One of the best performances of the night came from Kalena Riemer who PRed in all three events that she ran. She took second in the 400 (1:01.02) and 800 (2:26.88) while placing third in the 1600 (5:41.75).
“At the BDN we worked her hard,” Gratz said. “I’ve never tried doing those triple events with any athlete before. She wanted to try it, and she’s always willing to put in the work. She did a lot of winter running, and that work is paying off.”
Those runner-up positions were quite common for Brodhead/Juda, as they finished with five total second places. And while no Cardinal won an event, the depth that they possess is apparent.
Kirsten Fish had a second in the discus (108-11), Madi Brown was runner up in the high jump (4-8) and Addison Yates was second in the long jump (15-11.75).
One of our strengths this year is in the field,” Gratz said. “Which, as a coach, always makes you sweat a bit more because it’s not as predictable as track. We have some good throwers and jumpers performing well.”
Gratz is looking forward to watching several of his girls shine at Saturday’s meet.
“I’m hoping that Onni (Williams) and Kirsten can continue to perform well in the throws,” he said. “Brenley Jones in the triple jump at the BDN was a nice surprise. She had almost a foot PR there.”
The Cardinals will have to be on their ‘A’ game at Big Foot with a Rock Valley that always produces great athletes.
“We’ve won the last few years, but McFarland has a very good team,” Gratz said. “East Troy has a really nice team, and so does Clinton.”
Several area athletes are poised to show out at the RVC meet.
Big Foot pole vaulter Kaden Rambatt has had a stellar season, and he broke the BDN Invite record with a 15-6 mark. Tegan Pinnow has been great in the high jump for Brodhead, and Paige Damman and Quinn McCabe are stellar runners for the Cougars. Bronwyn Sherlund has had a great freshman season in the hurdles for Turner.