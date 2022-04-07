BYRON, Ill. — North Boone’s baseball team outhit Byron, but the Vikings’ late comeback came up just short Thursday afternoon.
The Bikings cut a 4-2 lead to 4-3 in the sixth inning, but Byron tallied a run in the bottom of the inning and then held on as the visitors plated one run in the top of the seventh.
North Boone was led by DH Ben Castillo, who was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. First baseman Chandler Alderman was 2-for-4.
LINESCORE: Byron 5, North Boone 4
North Boone….100 101 1 – 4 8 2
Byron………….100 301 x – 5 7 2
Leading hitters: NB, Ford 1-4, 1 run; Alderman 2x4; Castillo 2x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI. B, Henkel 3x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Smith 2x2, 2 RBI. 2B: Lopez (NB), Smith. SB: Nolen (NB), Castillo, Salisbury (B), Aken (B), Henkel.
Pitching: NB, Lopez (L) 3.0 inn., 4 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Self 2.0, 2 hits, 4 runs, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Slater 1.0, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 BB, 1 SO. B, Kilduff (W) 5.0 inn., 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO; Tucker 2.0, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 ER, 0BB, 3 SO.
• PREP TRACK: Hononegah boys dominated the throws in a NIC-10 triple dual meet Wednesday at home against Rockford Boylan and Rockford East.
The Indians finished 1-2-3 in the shot put with Jacob Klink taking first with a toss of 46-feet, followed by teammates Joey Idstein and Elijah Dockins. Klink won the discus (135-6) followed by teammates Noah Alms and Dockins.
Hononegah also swept the 1600 with Philip Winkelman 4:59.07), Nicolo Altomore and Camden Juno as well as the 3200 with Wesley Waugh (11:00.65), Chris Schwuchow and Alex Bartch.
Hononegah also won the 800 by Bailen Estrada (2:15.86), the 110 high hurdles by Mitchell Cavanagh (19.31), the high jump by Sam Scholl (5-10 and the triple jump by Logan Wood (40-4).
Hononegah’s girls took firsts in nine events, including the 4x800 relay with Ryanne Bronnimann, Kaylee Goldhagen, Addie Plesic and Emma Clark finishing in 11:35.59.
Indigo Sterud collected wins in the 100 hurdles (18.05) and the 1600 (5:46). Gracie Wolfe won the 100 (13.88), Sophia Hedges won the 200 (28.31), Amelia Pickard won the 400 (1:04.95), Jordyn Golden won the high jump (4-8), Sydney Rodriguez won the pole vault (7-6) and Emily Behling won the long jump (14-2.5).
Results:
BOYS: 100: 1, Javius Catlin (RE), 12.21; 2, Nathan Wahl (H), 12.50.
200: 1, Leonard Bueno (RE), 25.30; 2, Anthony Otero (H), 26.13.
400: 1, Bueno (RE), 53.31; 2, Wahl (H), 54.56.
800: 1, Bailen Estrada (H), 2:15.86; 2, Miles Lang (RE), 2:16.91.
1600: 1, Philip Winkelman (H) 4:59.07; 2, Nicolo Altomore (H), 5:00.60.
3200: 1, Wesley Waugh (H), 11:00.65; 2, Chris Schwuchow (H), 11:05.40.
110 HH: 1, Mitchell Cavanagh (H), 19.31; 2, Oscar Pina (H), 20.62.
300 H: 1, Cavanagh (H), 44.34; 2, Trenton Lewis (RE), 44.37.
4x100 relay: 1, Rockford East (Catlin, Lewis, Jeremiah Crawford, Marquez Gray), 44.32.
4x200 relay: 1, Rockford East (Catlin, Prentiss Wynn, Crawford, Gray), 1:35.44.
4x400 relay: 1, Hononegah (Cavanagh, Nick Nemeth, Logan Wood, Wahl), 3:47.27.
Shot put: 1, Jacob Klink (H), 46-0; 2, Joey Idstein (H), 39-2.
Discus: 1, Klink (H), 135-6; 2, Noah Alms (H), 130-9; 3, Elijah Dockins (H), 130-2.
High jump: 1, Sam Scholl (H), 5-10; 2, Ryan Starck (RB), 5-0.
Triple jump: 1, Logan Wood (H), 40-4; 2, Aiden Wedwick (RB), 40-2.5.
GIRLS: 100: 1, Gracie Wolfe (H), 13.88; 2, Sophia Hedges (H), 13.94.
200: 1, Hedges (H), 28.31; 2, Ashlyn Richter (H), 29.50.
400: 1, Amelia Pickard (H), 1:04.95; 2, Wolfe (H), 1:07.96.
800: 1, Reese Kohnle (RB), 2:46.80; 2, Melina Touvannas (H), 2:49.23.
1600: 1, Indigo Sterud (H), 5:46.13; 2, Lauren Frake (H), 6:05.19; 3, Kayla Tubbs (H), 6:12.55.
3200: 1, Isabella Anderson (RB), 12:28.55; 2, Ella Linnabary (RB), 12:58.06.
100 hurdles: 1, Sterud (H), 18.05; 2, Isabella Trout (H), 20.37.
4x100 relay: 1, Boylan, 55.56.
4x200 relay: 1, Boylan, 2:03.33.
4x400 relay: 1, Boylan, 4:40.49.
4x800 relay: 1, Hononegah (Ryanne Bronnimann, Kaylee Goldhagen, Addie Plesic, Emma Clark), 11:35.59.
Shot put: 1, Madelyn Bishop (RB), 37-7; 2, Adrianna Alms (H), 28-4.
Discus: 1, Marina Sanchez (RB), 99-4; 2, Madelyn Bishop (RB), 99-3.
High jump: 1, Jordyn Golden (H), 4-8; 2, Arielle Aarvig (H), 4-2.
Pole vault: 1, Sydney Rodriguez (H), 7-6; 2, Amelia Bronnimann (H), 7-6.
Long jump: 1, Emily Behling (H), 14-2.5; 2, Jayda Cruz (RB), 13-8.5.