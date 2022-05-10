SOUTH BELOIT—North Boone head baseball coach Drew Baden is a former South Beloit SoBo who enjoyed Tuesday’s homecoming even if he felt a little guilty about handing his alma mater a 21-3 four-inning shellacking.
“It’s always fun to get back to my hometown,” Baden said. “It’s also a fun one because I get to see a lot of the jayvee guys I don’t normally get a chance to see.”
He didn’t get to see a lot of his best player, Chandler Alderman, but that was by design. The team’s ace, he certainly wasn’t going to be on the mound against the struggling SoBos. He played first base for two innings, blasted a two-run home run his first at-bat, walked in his second and took the rest of the night off.
“Two at-bats and he was out of there,” Baden said. “You don’t want him getting hurt in a non-conference game when seeding is done. It was a short day at the office for him.”
The Vikings (10-7) put up six runs in the first inning, eight in the second, four in the third and two more in the fourth. They finished with 16 hits, including homers by Alderman, Jack Christensen and Ben Castillo.
With that many hits there were plenty of standouts at the plate. Matt Self was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Chris Doetch was 2-for-2 with four runs scored and an RBI. In addition to his homer, Christensen was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and five RBIs.
Cesar Alfaro hit a ground-rule double that scored the SoBos’ first run in the second inning off starter J.J. Ford. The SoBos tacked on two runs in the fourth off reliever Mason Danner on run-scoring doubles by Derek Neal and Alfaro.
Baden likes his team’s chances in the playoffs, particularly when Alderman is on the mound. He is the school’s all-time leading strikeout leader.
“Any time you have an arm like that on the mound, that special, you no teams aren’t going to want to face you,” the coach said. “We’re a pretty well-rounded team without him pitching, too. But he’s special and he can shut down just about any team in the state on any given night,”
Baden’s dilemma is deciding when to use him. Do you save him for a better opponent or do you use him right away?
“That’s always the question,” he said. “Do you throw him to guarantee you get to the regional championship or do you save him for game two? We have a little time before we have to make that decision. We could start him, hope we get out to a big lead and then pull him and save him. It’s an option.”
The Vikings have had plenty of offense lately. Baden said cleanup hitter Bryce Nolen has been on a tear.
“Yesterday against Stillman Valley he went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles off the fence,” Baden said. “He has done a really nice job for us.”
The Vikings will open regional play against Stillman Valley.
Linescore:
North Boone 20, South Beloit 3
North Boone…684_2—20 16 0
South Beloit….010 2—3 6 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Ford (W) 2.0-3-1-1-2-6; Danner 2.0-3-2-2-0-3. SB, Loyd 2.2-13-18-17-7-1; Balderas 0.1-2-2-2-4-0; Neal 1.0-1-0-0-0-1.
Leading hitters: NB, Ford 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Alderman 1x1, 1 runs, 2 RBI; Christensen 2x3, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Lopez 1x2, 2 RBI; Ovalie 1x1, 1 RBI; Nolen 1x1, 2 runs; Slater 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Castillo 1x2, 1 run, 3 RBI; Doetch 2x2, 4 runs, 1 RBI; Self 3x3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Lipinsky 1x3, 2 RBI. SB, Alfaro 3x3, 2 RBI; Baker 1x2, 1 run; Morris 2x2, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B: Self, Alfaro, Morris, Neal.. HR: Alderman, Christensen, Castillo.