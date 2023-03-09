POPLAR GROVE, Ill—With the temperature hovering around 38 degrees and a cold, gusty wind making it feel all the more frigid, North Boone baseball head coach Andrew Baden couldn’t help but have a warm smile on his face as he watched his team go through Wednesday afternoon’s practice.
It’s not that Baden is a fan of the wintry weather, he just knows that this Vikings’ team is capable of great things this season.
“The freshman and sophomore class is the biggest one I’ve had in years,” Baden said. “There’s a lot of talent coming up. A small but talented junior and senior class will be able to compliment that. Pitching is our stronger point coming into this season again. We’re going to have to win some low-scoring games.”
The Vikings made it their MO to win close games, often holding the opposing team to just a one or two runs. And that starts with their elite rotation, anchored by senior Chandler Alderman.
“He’s been the same steady presence for us,” Baden said. “He was mature beyond his age when he came in and he really stepped right into the starting role as a freshman. He’s the stable hand that leads the ship.”
Alderman, who will continue his pitching career at Division 1 Middle Tennessee in the fall, blows batters away with his intense fastball and has a nasty slider that compliments his arsenal well.
“My mindset up on the mound is to try and be better than everyone else,” Alderman said. “I tell myself that I'll do better than this kid right here, that I have to strike him out. I can't get down on myself because that's when I don't do well.”
While Alderman may be the team’s most lauded player, North Boone showcases a strong pitching core that includes the likes of juniors Eli Lopez and Matt Self.
“They are all kind of complimentary,” Baden said. “Eli has an awesome breaking ball and he pitches backwards often. Matt is another right-handed, fireball thrower.”
Sophomore J.J. Ford is a young player who will also help strengthen the team’s pitching, and he was quick to compliment his teammates.
“Eli’s off-speed is really good,” Ford said. “And he just has good command. Chandler is always a great leader, and he helps the younger kids step it up.”
Ford added that a strong defense will back up those on the mound, and Baden agreed.
“I say it to them all the time. ‘I don't want baseball players. I want athletes,’” Baden said. “I don't like to pigeonhole any guy to one position, I just want the nine best athletes to go out there and catch it.”
Ford is one of those elite fielders, a trait Alderman noticed in the young player.
“He’s an athlete,” Alderman said. “He’ll make the plays and have very little errors. You can hit anything to him and it pretty much gets fielded.”
While scoring was an issue at times last season, the Vikings return their top hitters in Alderman (.474), Ford (.333) and senior Adrien Raabe (.316).
Behind the top four in the lineup is a cluster of younger players.
“It’s going to be a little uncomfortable to start,” Baden said. “They’re very talented, but we’re just hoping that they can gain some experience early in the season so that they're set up late in the year.”
The Vikings finished in 5th place last spring after going 9-8 in the Big Northern and 10-11 overall.
Baden said that even though conference winner Dixon graduated several seniors, that it will still be a big threat, and the Big Northern is as tough as ever.
"We just really want to build off of last year,” Baden said. “And we want to take another step forward.”