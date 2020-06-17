To help commemorate the Beloit Snappers’ run to the franchise’s lone Midwest League pennant in 1995, we have selected 10 of the best games of that season.
No. 10 was a 9-8 victory by Beloit over the Rockford Cubbies that capped off the first half of the season on June 18.
BELOIT—After stumbling out of the game in April, the Beloit Snappers caught fire in May and with two weeks until the end of the MWL first half, found themselves in a dead heat with the Kane County Cougars for first in the Central Division.
It was really no contest after that.
Beloit wrapped up its best first half with a 45-25 mark, winning 10 of its last 13 games and securing the division title by six games over the Cougars (39-31). Win 45 landed in our top 10.
On a sizzling Sunday afternoon at Pohlman Field the generally stingy Beloit pitching staff was surprisingly generous. The visiting Rockford Cubbies combined with the Snappers for 17 runs and 23 hits in front of a Father’s Day crowd of 1,101. Where it really mattered, on the scoreboard, Beloit came away on top 9-8.
Despite all the offense, it was really a web gem by first baseman Drew Williams that saved the day.
With Beloit ahead 9-8 in the eighth inning, Rockford had runners on first and third with two outs. Vee Hightower drilled a pitch from T.J. Schenbeck which could have found the right field corner and been a disaster for the Snappers. Only Williams made a diving stop and recorded the third out himself.
Afterward, Snappers Manager Dub Kilgo said, “Williams saved the game on that ground ball. That turned it complete around and kept us in the ballgame.”
Rockford had only one error in the game, but it was costly. After Williams singled off Rockford starter Javier Martinez with two outs in the first inning, Scott Krause popped up into shallow right field. Second baseman Shane Livsey dropped the ball to keep the inning alive.
Williams then scored from third on a passed ball and before Martinez could end the inning Jonathan Smith had belted a three-run home run for a 4-2 lead.
Smith, at 25 one of the team’s older players, was particularly happy since his father had driven over four hours to see him play.
Beloit made it 5-2 in the second on a sacrifice fly by Junior Betances.
Snapper starter Gabe Mercado improved to 7-0, allowing seven hits and four runs over six innings in the 92-degree heat. He left with a 5-4 lead.
Beloit scored four times in the sixth, including a three-run double by Betances, to lead 9-4.
Rockford battled back to within a run, but Williams’ glovework ended the comeback.
The Snappers certainly welcomed their three-day break, although a trio headed to the MWL All-Star Game at West Michigan: outfielder Derek Hacopian and pitchers Jeff D’Amico and Chris Burt.
A footnote: Rockford’s starter, Martinez, was one of the five 1995 Cubbies—all pitchers—to ever reach the big leagues. He pitched in 37 games as a reliever for the 1998 Pittsburgh Pirates.
Of the players to suit up as Snappers in 1995, seven reached the majors. Second baseman Ronnie Belliard and shortstop Danny Klassen were the only position players to play MLB. The pitching staff contributed D’Amico, Brain Tollberg, Kelly Wunsch, Steve Woodard and Greg Mullins.
Five Milwaukee Brewers also wore Snappers uniforms on rehabilitation assignments in 1995: Turner Ward, John Jaha, Dave Nilsson, Jeff Bronkey and Mike Ignasiak.