BELOIT—Carson Nitz was virtually excited after touring Lake Superior State University.
Virtually, of course, because that’s the only way the former Beloit Turner standout could see the campus in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
“It was super difficult to make a decision on where to go without being able to visit anywhere,” Nitz said. “But the coach (Brandon Lokken) gave me a virtual tour of the buildings on campus and the gym, and I felt comfortable to commit after that.”
Nitz will be a Laker after two uber-productive years at Rock Valley College, where she helped the Golden Eagles stay one of the top teams at the NJCAA Division III level.
“I love Rock Valley,” Nitz said. “It was just a great two years for me. It’s a small school but it’s such a family atmosphere within the athletic department. All the other athletes know each other, and all the other coaches know who you are and support you. And having it so close to home was nice, also.”
Nitz said she used the two years to improve in a number of areas.
“When I came out of Turner, I didn’t have any offers,” Nitz said. “So Rock Valley is the perfect place for people like me who want to play at the next level. My skills improved, but I think the aspect where I got better was from a leadership perspective and just being able to see the floor better. I got to know my teammates’ strengths and weaknesses and my overall basketball IQ improved a lot.”
Nitz averaged 13.5 points per game in her sophomore season at Rock Valley and helped the Golden Eagles to the national semifinals.
The virtual tour wasn’t Nitz’s first encounter with Lokken.
“He drove seven hours to see us play in the district game,” Nitz said. “That really showed a lot of dedication. And when they played UW-Parkside, I went up there to see them play, so I could see how he coaches his players. You can tell how much he cares about the game and his team. And as far as the campus and the school goes, it’s really small (enrollment of 2,000) and I really like that kind of learning environment.”
Lokken is in his third season heading up the program, and though his overall record isn’t outstanding, the team has improved each season in the very tough GLIAC conference.
“They are definitely building up,” Nitz said. “They play in a super tough conference that includes Ashland, who competes for a national title ever year. And if you look at their scores, they aren’t out there getting blown out. They are competing every game.”
Nitz said she’s headed north with expectations to contribute right away.
“As someone who is coming in as a junior, you definitely have a leg up on the freshman,” Nitz said. “But of course, anywhere you go, you’re going to have to compete. I’m not going in there thinking I’ve got a guaranteed starting job. I’m just ready to get up there and get started.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.