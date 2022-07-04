BELOIT—Nick Hagen of Beloit took home first place in the Championship Flight Division after finishing with a 72 in the 2022 Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illini (SWANI) Golf Tournament held at the Krueger-Haskell Golf Course on Saturday.
Jon and Brian Silvers took second and third place respectively after shooting a 72 but ultimately lost the crown after Hagen had the two beat in a scorecard playoff.
Tim Garris won the A Flight Division with a score of 77. Eric Arnold placed second with an 81 and Rafael Ramirez finished third with an 82.
Craig Kapp took home the trophy in the B/C Low Net Flight division after finishing with a 66, beating out Steve Wheelock, who scored a 67, and Brad Heyerdahl, who finished with a 69.
In the B/C Flight Division, Jason Patch won with a 73 while Jeff Adas captured second with an 84 and Tom Langone finished third with an 85.
Dan Copper won the Senior Low Net Flight with a score of 70, edging out Joel Brockwell who took second with a 71.
The Senior Low Gross Flight was a three-way battle with Larry Henry winning with a score of 77, Copper taking second with a 78 and Steve Ferger capturing third with a 79.
Jerry Hoey once again served as tournament director.
• Tournament scores:
Championship Flight: Nick Hagen 72; Jon Silvers 72; Brian Silvers 72; Tim Johnson 73; Spencer Waite 73; T.J. Baker 74; Andy Anderson 74; Collin Brockwell 76; Larry Stankewitz 77; Andy Hagen 78; Ryan Arnold 79; Brad Jordan 80; R.J. Jordan 81; Ted Pearson 83; Zack Colby 83; Paul Stanley 89.
A Flight: Tim Garris 77; Eric Arnold 81; Rafael Ramirez 82; Jaron Bertelsen 83; Mike Marquette 83; Logan Holmes 88; David Ferger 88; Ace Hanaman 89; Scott Schuett 91.
B/C Low Net Flight: Craig Kapp 66; Steve Wheelock 67; Brad Heyerdahl 69.
B/C Low Gross Flight: Jason Patch 73; Jeff Adas 84; Tom Langone 85; Brad Heyderdahl 87; Steve Wheelock 87; Mitch McClintic 88; Mike Sherer 88; Todd Schmidt 90; Craig Kapp 90; Tom Cook 92; Wayne Young 95; Brock Ferger 96; Brian Rudolph 98; Armann Cabreri 99; Scott Huffman 101; Richard Lippit 103; Chad Smith 103.
Senior Low Net Flight: Dan Copper 70; Joel Brockwell 71
Senior Low Gross Flight: Larry Henry 77; Dan Copper 78; Steve Ferger 79; Don Frye 82; Joel Brockwell 82; Dennis Carpenter 83; Robert Niffenegger 84; Jerry Hoey 85; Ron Rusz 85; Dave Rudolph 93; Joe McIlwain 93; David Peterson 113.