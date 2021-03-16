ROCKTON—To ensure the health and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel and spectators, NIC-10 principals and athletic directors have announced guidelines for spectators to follow for the sports of football, boys soccer and girls volleyball events
The guidelines include:
• Spectators are permitted at events as long as they maintain social distancing throughout the event as outlined in the IDPH Phase 4 Mitigation Guidelines.
• Event capacity at volleyball is 50 spectators from the home school only, not including players, coaches and game day personnel.
• Event capacity at soccer and football is 20 percent of the capacity of the venue, not including players, coaches and game day personnel.
• Tickets will be allocated at the discretion of and distributed by school with priority given to athletes’ families.
• For volleyball, each level of play will be assigned tickets with a crowd change between games/events.
• Spectators may be assigned to specific seats, but social distancing must be maintained regardless.
• All IDPH Sports Safety Guidance must be adhered to.
• Social distancing between individuals of at least 6 feet must be maintained at all times.
• Spectators must wear a face covering over their nose and mout at all times except for when eating or drinking.
• Every effort will be made to stream or record events for outside viewing. Streaming and ticket information should be available on each school’s website or from each individual athletic director.
The current guidance continues to be fluid and will continue to be reviewed.