CLEVELAND —One union took precedence when Browns center JC Tretter considered whether to play in 2020—his growing family.
The NFLPA’s new president, who has spent the past few months fighting to make sure players are protected from the COVID-19 virus, carefully weighed the risks of contracting it as his wife waits to give birth to the couple’s first child.
For Tretter, the choice came down to feeling safe.
“Everybody has their own unique circumstances and need to kind of sort through the information and gather more information, and then just make the best decision on what they feel most comfortable with.” he said.
On Wednesday, Tretter said he’s been satisfied with the NFL’s protocols and guidelines for the coronavirus to this point, but that he’ll push for daily testing during training camp as the league moves slowly toward the start of the season.
Tretter feels players being tested every day would eliminate some of the lag time in getting results that has led to problems during Major League’s Baseball’s start to the season.
As part of their agreement to open camps, the league and players decided testing would be done on a daily basis for the first two weeks of camp and revert to every other day so long as teams kept their positive rates low.
Tretter said those standards “are not set in stone” and feels there’s a need for more stringent testing.
“Throughout this there are going to be constant needs to evolve and change and make decisions that are best to keep the game moving forward,” he said on a video call. “We will continue to learn from our errors, other leagues’ errors and I think that’s something (daily testing) we need to look at and something we need to push.”
PRO BASKETBALL
ORLANDO, Fla.—Ben Simmons is injured.
The 76ers power forward left the third quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards with a left knee injury and did not return.
Simmons grabbed an offensive rebound with 5 minutes, 53 seconds left the quarter. He dribbled to the corner before throwing an outlet pass. The two-time All-Star then flexed his left leg, grabbed his hamstring and walked off the court. He gingerly walked back to the locker room, followed by general manager Elton Brand.
The team would only say that it was a left knee injury and that his knee was being evaluated. However, Yahoo Sports reported that Simmons did not experience any swelling or pain in his knee.