The NFL has updated its gameday protocols by requiring every coach and staff member in the bench area to wear a mask and reducing the size of each team’s travel party.
Owners also will have to follow COVID-19 testing requirements to gain access to the locker room, field or team charter.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league, the NFL Players Association and medical experts have “developed a comprehensive set of protocols that put us in the best possible position to complete the season, culminating with the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.”
There were four new confirmed positive tests among players and six new confirmed positives among other personnel from 58,621 tests administered to a total of 8,739 players and team personnel between August 21-29.
“We have been really fortunate that cases of COVID-19 are very low across the league,” Goodell said Tuesday. “It is a testament to the plans, but most importantly to the diligence of the players, the teams and their staffs. I would tell you that we still have more work to do. We are not going to get comfortable. We will remain vigilant, resilient, flexible and basically adapt to circumstances as needed with public health as our No. 1 priority as we have all this offseason.”
Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, says the league is monitoring new developments in testing technology and continues to adapt to new information.
“We have a relentless opponent here, which is this virus, and we know that there can be new cases that occur no matter how diligent we are with all of our protocols and our personnel,” Sills said. “So we just have to remain very vigilant and realize that we’re still very early on, but we’re encouraged by what we’ve seen so far.”
PRO HOCKEY
TORONTO —The Philadelphia Flyers and their big boy pants are sticking around the Toronto bubble for at least one more game.
Scott Laughton scored on a redirect in overtime after Philadelphia blew a late two-goal lead, helping and the Flyers stave off elimination with a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.
The Flyers pulled it out after blowing a late two-goal and coach Alain Vigneault called on his top players to “put on their big boy pants” for Game 5.
“The big boy pants is something they’re aware of,” Vigneault said. “They don’t need me to motivate them. They’re a group the motivates themselves. They’re got a lot pride and a lot of compete.”