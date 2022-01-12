Baseball will always be my first love. I grew up listening to Uecker on the radio, watching Beloit Brewer/Snapper games with my dad, and going to County Stadium and Miller Park to see bad, bad Brewer teams lose. No matter what, I’ll always love baseball first.
And when it comes to appointment viewing, watching a Tiger Woods golf tournament will always be number 1 for me. There is (hopefully I can still say that in present tense) nothing better than seeing the Big Cat prowling around the leaderboard on a Sunday, especially in a major. I’ve rewatched more final rounds of majors on Youtube than I’d like to admit.
But man oh man, can anybody deny that the NFL is king after last week? Three games all decided in OT with all three winners earning playoff berths. I didn’t even watch the Sunday night game (I was very tired after watching the Bears be the Bears against the Vikings), but imagine the last game of the regular season coming down to OT for the playoffs. It was a true boon for the NFL, not that they needed it.
In fact, the NFL wins every media cycle so well, they even win when coaches and GMs get fired. Monday was chalk full of sports talk radio shows digging into coach and front office reshuffles, spending hours and hours blabbering about candidates they’ve only just heard of in the last five minutes. And count me as one of those people, because the Bears joined the Vince McMahon Club, telling Nagy and Pace, “You’re firedddddddddddd.”
To be honest, I’m a little surprised they fired Pace. Not because he shouldn’t have been–he absolutely should have been–but the Bears seldom make the right move, so this was a very positive sign for me. There would be a new front office and a new head coach to help Justin Fields reach his potential. Everything was coming up Rob!
But then there was the press conference. I know the Bears are cheap, but not having a PR firm to work with Ted Phillips and George McCaskey for their one on-camera interview a year is truly bizarre. Any enthusiasm for the Bears getting it right was quickly obliterated after hearing George say he’s in charge of hiring a new GM but he’s also a fan and doesn’t know how to evaluate “football guys” but also his mom was “very, very” disappointed in the team’s season.
They are all bumbling buffoons that are only in charge of one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world because of family ties. Their inability to find someone with football knowledge (who isn’t Bill “Chad Kelly is the best QB in the draft” Polian) will keep this franchise stuck in neutral…or reverse. This year felt like reverse right off a cliff onto a minefield.
But hey, there is a chance they get lucky, right? I like some of the candidates they are interviewing for jobs. The Colts are a franchise that builds from the inside out and has found good value in the later rounds, so front office execs from there are always a good idea.
I like the idea of finding a head coach who had the job once before so they know what some of the difficulties will be, so Todd Bowles, Leslie Fraizer, Dan Quinn, and Brian Flores all intrigue me, though some of the “Patriots Way” stuff coming out on Flores is…concerning.
I haven’t seen Harbaugh’s name on the list yet, but college coaches usually try to keep it quiet for recruiting reasons until the deal is done. He’s still my top pick but the list is at least encouraging, right?
They are gonna blow this, aren’t they? There is no way they don’t blow this. Crap. They probably already blew it. I hate the Bears. I can’t think of a more toxic relationship than me and the Bears to be honest. I derive no joy, only pain. Yet I keep coming back, year after year. I’m actually already excited about firing the GM and coach they haven’t even hired yet so I can feel hopeful again for a fleeting moment. That’s where I am at.
But this is playoff weekend. We have 14 teams left and it’s time to see who wins.
AFC Wild Card Winners: While I would love to say there is an upset brewing here, I don’t see one. The Bills lost to the Pats in a terrible weather game where Mac Jones threw 3 passes. That isn’t happening again. The Steelers stink and the Raiders, while flying high, can’t stop the Bengals. Chalk in the AFC.
NFC Wild Card Winners: I feel good about the Cowboys and Bucs winning, but am torn on the Cardinals. Without Hopkins, I can’t feel good about a Cardinals pick, but I’ve seen Matt Stafford. For many years. I don’t feel good about that either. I’ll take the Rams, but I don’t like it. (This is how I cover myself and say I knew the Cardinals could win if they win…). Anyway, let’s just hope someone here can beat the Packers. Happy Wild Card Weekend, everyone!