CHARLOTTE, N.C. —Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have a “major role” in the game, while Sam Darnold also is set to get playing time at quarterback.
Darnold was 4-5 as the team’s starter before being sidelined with a shoulder injury and placed on injured reserve Nov. 12.
The Panthers (5-9) signed Newton to replace him, unsure at that point if Darnold would be able to return this season.
The Panthers have lost their past four games with Newton as their starting quarterback, and the 2015 league MVP has lost his past 12 starts overall for Carolina going back to 2018. Newton’s most recent win as a starter for Carolina came Nov. 4, 2018, against the Buccaneers.
“My job is to do what is right for the team and the franchise and do what is best to win this game Sunday,” Rhule said. “When you are not winning you are trying different things to get yourself over the hump to win.”
The Panthers are playing a Buccaneers team that can wrap up the NFC South with a win on Sunday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
If a team is unavailable to play in College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Eve because of COVID-19 issues, the game will be forfeited and the available team will advance to the championship.
With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country due to the omicron variant, the CFP announced Wednesday contingency plans for the semifinals and national championship game, which is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis but could be delayed as much as four days.
No. 1 Alabama is scheduled to face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in one Dec. 31 semifinal and No. 2 Michigan is set to play No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl in the nightcap of the CFP doubleheader.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —John Fulkerson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Tennessee overpowered No. 6 Arizona early and held on for a 77-73 win Wednesday night, giving the Wildcats their first loss.
Santiago Vescovi had 15 points, Josiah-Jordan James added 12 and Justin Powell scored 11 for the Volunteers (9-2).
Bennedict Mathurin had 14 of his 28 points in the first half. He was the only Arizona (11-1) starter to score in the first 20 minutes as Tennessee took a 34-21 lead. Kerr Kriisa scored 11 points for Arizona.