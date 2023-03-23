BDN_230324_Emma Middleton
Senior Emma Middleton will be Beloit Memorial’s No. 1 starting pitcher this season. The Knights had their home opener postponed Thursday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT —While first-year head softball coach Chad Davis wishes he had several more players out for the sport at Beloit Memorial this spring, he likes what he sees in practice so far.

“After scrimmaging with Turner (Tuesday) I’m very excited about how fundamentally sound the girls were,” Davis said. “They also swung the bats well. Everybody was making contact.”

