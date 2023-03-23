BELOIT —While first-year head softball coach Chad Davis wishes he had several more players out for the sport at Beloit Memorial this spring, he likes what he sees in practice so far.
“After scrimmaging with Turner (Tuesday) I’m very excited about how fundamentally sound the girls were,” Davis said. “They also swung the bats well. Everybody was making contact.”
The Purple Knights will have to wait to get their season underway. They had their Big Eight Conference and season opener against Sun Prairie West postponed by expected inclement weather.
“The conference won’t allow games to be played if it is 40 degrees or colder,” he said.
That will just give the Knights a little more time to prepare. Davis has 17 players in the program, including four freshmen, so Beloit won’t field a jayvee team this spring.
“It’s going to take some time to rebuild the program,” the coach said. “I think we have a number of freshmen coming in next year to get the numbers back up to where they should be.”
Davis said the Knights will rely on senior pitcher Emma Middleton to be the team’s ace with junior Chesney Bishop the team’s No. 2.
“That’s the extent of the pitching depth so we’re really going to be counting on those two,” the coach said.
Catching them will be junior Allie Gustafson, who earned All-Big Eight Second Team honors a year ago when the Knights were 8-10 in conference and tied for sixth place in the 10-team league.
“Allie had a real productive year and we’re expecting the same this year. “Her backup will be (sophomore) Abbie Middleton, who is Emma’s younger sister. She’ll play some third, too. She’s a real strong defensive player.”
Davis also likes the defensive potential in junior Trinity Winfield.
“She’s sliding over after playing second last year,” the coach said. “I think she can be a very strong defensive shortstop. At least I think she’ll get more action there.”
The Knights also should have some good speed with the likes of senior outfielders Jayla House and Amira Brown and he expects senior Maison Hosey to be a fixture a first base.
Beloit will play its home games at the Telfer Park diamond.
“I’m very happy with how hard the girls are working,” he said. “It’s really a good group of young ladies. If we can finish above .500, I’d be happy, but the main thing is to get us back on the right track.”