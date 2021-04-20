BELOIT—Is your non-profit organization looking for a new fundraising activity? Be part of the action this season at Pohlman Field and the brand new ABC Supply Stadium.
Geronimo Hospitality Group, the concessions and premium services partner of the Beloit Snappers, has fundraising opportunities available for the 2021 season. This is a great way for your organization to get involved , earn money and have some fun.
“We invite groups to be part of the game day experience with this creative, fun alternative to traditional fundraising,” said Blair Schmitz, general manager of stadium operations. “Giving back to the communities we serve is at our core and we look forward to connecting with local groups to help contribute to their fundraising goals.”
We give you everything you need and your non-profit will earn a percentage of the net sales from your assigned location. Participating groups must be 501©(3) nonprofit organzations.