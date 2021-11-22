BELOIT—Ken Watkins isn’t quite sure what he has with his Beloit Turner boys basketball team this season.
But according to Watkins, that isn’t all a bad thing.
“We graduated two really talented classes in a row,” Watkins said. “That’s always hard, but I do believe we’re going to be better than people think. This is probably the most athletic team I’ve ever had at Turner.”
The Trojans’ leading returning scorer is junior Konner Giddley, who averaged seven points per game for last year’s squad that struggled during the regular season but got hot in the playoffs before falling to Monroe in the regional final.
Names like Donovhan Cain, Danny Burrows and David Heldt are gone. Replacing them is a 12-man roster that Watkins believes could be largely interchangeable.
“We’ve got 12 guys on our varsity roster, and I can honestly say at one point I could see any of them being in the game,” Watkins said. “The depth should be really good. The challenge becomes as a coach, finding a rotation that works. When you have that many guys that you want to get a look at, it can be hard for them to get a rhythm. So this will be a work in progress in a lot of ways.”
The roster is filled with players that have made their bones in other sports. Giddley is a terrific baseball player that is now fully healed from a knee injury that cut his season short on the diamond.
Brent Hoppe is coming off an all-state football season, while Will Lauterbach, Tyler Sutherland and Manny Galvan had terrific campaigns on the gridiron as well.
“There are a lot of kids that just haven’t played a ton of basketball,” Watkins said. “We are throwing a lot at them right now, so we are trying to be demanding and understanding at the same time. I’ve been really happy with the effort and attitude of the guys so far.”
The raw athleticism displayed thus far in practice has Watkins dreaming about what type of defensive team he could possess.
“We don’t have anybody that is 6-foot-7 out there,” Watkins said. “But we’ve got long, athletic kids. These are multi-sport athletes who understand what it takes to compete at a varsity level. Defensively we can be really good.”
The offensive attack will be varied, according to Watkins.
“Everybody brings a little something different to the table on offense,” Watkins said. “And a little bit of that is still unknown because we have focused so much on putting things in and them understanding concepts. We haven’t done a lot of skill work, but as the season goes on, we can focus more on that.”
The Trojans have a trio of sophomores that are very talented. Point guard Zay Howard, Tyshawn Teague-Johnson and Elijah Terrell give the Trojans options for this season and optimism for the future.
Watkins said East Troy and Edgerton will be among the Rock Valley Conference’s elite this season.
“I think the conference is wide open,” Watkins said. “East Troy is the favorite, but there are a number of teams (Brodhead, Big Foot, Evansville, McFarland) that will figure to be in the mix.”
The Trojans will open up their season Wednesday at Parkview, the tip starting at 4:30 p.m.